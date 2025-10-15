Source: Omar Vega / Getty https://www.instagram.com/thegirljt/ JT Faces Tough Crowd at Alabama A&M Homecoming as Fans Exit After Jeezy’s Set JT’s Alabama A&M homecoming performance didn’t land the way anyone expected. The City Girls rapper was billed as the night’s headliner, but once Jeezy closed out his set, the energy in the crowd shifted fast. A viral TikTok video posted by user AntoniaChanel_ showed large groups of students leaving the stadium just as JT took the stage. In the clip, the exodus looks steady — folks heading for the exits while her intro music plays in the background. Social media quickly lit up with opinions. Some fans argued that Jeezy, as the crowd favorite, should’ve ended the show since his set had the audience turnt up. Others felt JT deserved more respect, pointing out that she still performed for the supporters who stayed behind. Neither JT nor Alabama A&M has made an official comment, but the moment became one of the weekend’s most talked-about clips. This comes as JT continues to navigate public drama with Cardi B, after both women traded diss tracks and shots online. Some fans speculated that the ongoing tension may have played into the chilly reception, but others say it was simply a tough crowd on a college homecoming night. Whatever the reason, the Miami rapper kept her composure and finished her set — proving that even when the crowd switches up, the show still goes on. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4350267/cardi-b-jt-trade-jarring-jabs-after-am-i-the-drama-diss-track-abortion-allegations-stefon-diggs-assault-claims-collide/