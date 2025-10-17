Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty https://www.instagram.com/nba_youngboy/ NBA YoungBoy’s Atlanta Show at State Farm Arena Canceled — Just Days Before the Concert Fans in Atlanta were hyped to see NBA YoungBoy hit the stage this weekend, but that’s not happening anymore. State Farm Arena just announced that the Baton Rouge rapper’s concert, scheduled for Saturday, October 18, has been canceled—and folks are trying to figure out why. Arena officials dropped the news Thursday night, saying only that they “made the decision to cancel” the show. No reason has been given yet, and it’s got fans on social media asking a whole lot of questions. If you copped tickets through Ticketmaster, you’ll automatically get your money back. If you bought from a third-party site, you’ll need to reach out to them directly for a refund. The concert was supposed to be part of YoungBoy’s MASA TOUR, which has been pulling big crowds around the country. His next stop is still set for Sunday in New Orleans—his home state of Louisiana. For those who don’t know, NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, has been one of the most streamed artists of the last few years, building a massive fanbase with his raw lyrics, deep catalog, and loyal supporters who call themselves “YoungBoy fans” like it’s a lifestyle. Now Atlanta fans are left disappointed, wondering if the cancellation had to do with logistics, security, or something else entirely. Either way, the energy was ready to be crazy at State Farm—and now it’s a wrap. Stay tuned for updates if more info drops on why the show was shut down. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/playlist/nba-youngboy-masa-tour-setlist/