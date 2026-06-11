Source: 4200 Kory \/ 4200 Kory 4200Kory Is Ready For Summer With New Single “FONK2K” If you’re looking for something new to add to your summer playlist, 4200Kory may have just dropped your next repeat record. Source: 4200 Kory Management The Midwest artist officially released his latest single, “FONK2K,” a feel-good track that blends nostalgic hip-hop influences with a fresh, modern sound. Drawing comparisons to artists like Larry June, Kendrick Lamar, and Big K.R.I.T., the record delivers smooth production, sharp lyricism, and the type of energy that feels right at home during summer drives, cookouts, and late-night linkups. RELATED: 4200 Kory “Meet The Grahams” Has Indy Showing Love RELATED: Meet 1BJBandZ: Indy’s Underground Star Ready for the Spotlight At a time when much of hip-hop is driven by viral moments and online controversy, “FONK2K” takes a different approach. The track focuses on creating a vibe, bringing listeners into a world where good music, good weather, and good energy still matter. According to the song’s press materials, “FONK2K” was created as a celebration of movement, culture, and enjoying hip-hop through a lens that feels both familiar and refreshing. That description feels fitting, as the record combines old-school influences with a sound that still feels current. The single serves as the first taste of what’s to come from Kory’s upcoming project and offers listeners a glimpse into the artistic direction he’s continuing to build. If “FONK2K” is any indication, fans can expect a soundtrack built for the summer months ahead. Source: 4200 Kory Management Whether you’re riding through the city, heading to a day party, or putting together the perfect warm-weather playlist, this might be one worth checking out. Listen to “FONK2K” by 4200Kory below and let us know what you think. Is this making your summer rotation?