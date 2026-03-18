Source: 4200 Kory / 4200 Kory Indy’s 4200 Kory Shares “Meet The Grahams” Moment and the City Is Showing Love Indianapolis is tapped in right now as local artist 4200 Kory delivers more than just a release. He is giving the city a real life moment to celebrate. His latest drop, Meet The Grahams, is making waves across social media not just for the music but for the meaning behind it. Centered around love, commitment, and growth, the visual and rollout captured something deeper and Indy felt it immediately. In the post, Kory shares a heartfelt glimpse into his relationship with a simple caption: “Lord & Lady 🤞🏽💍 #MEETTHEGRAHAMS” And just like that, the timeline lit up. The comments quickly filled with love from supporters, friends, and creatives across the city What makes this moment stand out is how personal it feels. 4200 Kory has always represented the Far Eastside with authenticity and this release continues that. Instead of just dropping music, he is letting people into his real life and the city is responding to that honesty. This is the kind of moment that reminds you how connected the Indy scene really is. When one of our own wins, the whole city shows up. Meet The Grahams is not just another track circulating online. It reflects where Kory is right now. He is evolving not only as an artist but as a man building something meaningful beyond music. And in a culture where a lot gets posted for attention, this moment felt genuine. It felt intentional. If you have not seen it yet, this post is already gaining traction and becoming one of those standout Indy moments people will remember. Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 as we continue to spotlight the artists, stories, and moments pushing Indianapolis culture forward. RELATED: Indy Peace Pop-Ups Spark Hope in Indianapolis