Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating a disturbing doorbell camera video that shows three individuals in Halloween masks threatening to break into a family’s home. The Incident The video, captured on a Ring camera on October 14, shows three people standing outside the home demanding the occupants come out. One of the individuals wore a scary clown mask while another appeared to be dressed as Michael Myers from the Halloween film series. “It’s either you come out or we come in,” one of the masked individuals can be heard saying. When a resident asked who they were, one replied, “Your worst nightmare.” Another person added, “I see you, open the door.” Before leaving, one of the trio warned, “We’ll be back.” Police Response The Alexandria Police Department confirmed that the video sparked an active investigation. As of October 17, no arrests have been made, but detectives say they are following several leads. Police Chief Tarrick McGuire called the behavior “a very serious matter,” stressing that the department will hold those responsible accountable. “The individuals responsible for terrorizing this family will be held accountable,” McGuire said in a statement. “We prioritize community safety and will work tirelessly to ensure our residents feel safe in their homes.” McGuire also noted that the suspects initially seemed to treat the encounter as a prank before escalating to direct threats. “That prank that was alleged to have happened later turned serious,” he explained. “People who are in their residences, according to our laws and laws across our nation, can defend themselves.” The Bigger Message Whether this was meant as a prank or not, this situation is serious. People are already on edge with everything happening in the world right now, and showing up at someone’s door in masks while making threats is not funny. It is dangerous and unpredictable. You never know how fear or panic might make someone react. As Halloween approaches, it is important to stay mindful. Be safe, be smart, and think before you act. What might seem like a joke could easily cross into criminal territory. No one wants to end up in handcuffs or on the news for making a bad decision over a prank. Keep the fun in Halloween without putting yourself or anyone else in danger. Source: Complex