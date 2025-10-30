Source: NBA YoungBoy Brings Out Monaleo in Houston — “Putting Ya Dine” Remix Drops Friday Houston was outside last night! During his latest tour stop, NBA YoungBoy shocked fans when he brought out hometown star Monaleo for a surprise performance — and the moment came with some major news. While the crowd went crazy, Monaleo grabbed the mic and officially announced that the remix of her viral hit “Putting Ya Dine” featuring NBA YoungBoy is dropping this Friday. The original “Putting Ya Dine” quickly became one of the biggest Southern anthems of the year, blending Monaleo’s confident Houston flow with her unapologetic energy. Now, with YoungBoy joining the remix, fans are expecting an explosive collab that’ll merge Baton Rouge grit with H-Town heat. Clips from the show are already blowing up across social media, with fans calling the moment “one of the coldest live reveals of the year.” “This remix finna shut the internet down,” one fan tweeted after the announcement. Both artists have been on a strong run — Monaleo fresh off her breakout performances and YoungBoy continuing to dominate with back-to-back releases that keep his name trending. Their chemistry onstage hints that the remix could easily top charts and playlists by the weekend. So mark your calendars — “Putting Ya Dine (Remix)” ft. NBA YoungBoy drops Friday on all platforms. Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for the official drop and video premiere updates. RELATED: NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour Setlist