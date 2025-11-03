Source: Prince Williams / Getty Playboi Carti Drops Limited-Edition NBA Jersey Collection With Mitchell & Ness Playboi Carti is taking his signature Opium aesthetic to the hardwood. In partnership with Mitchell & Ness, the Atlanta rapper has launched a limited-edition NBA League Collection that reimagines classic jerseys through Carti’s dark, avant-garde lens. The drop arrives as Carti continues his Antagonist 2.0 Tour, offering fans a fresh intersection of music, fashion, and basketball culture. The collection includes redesigned jerseys from teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors—with the Raptors receiving two exclusive colorways. Each piece blends Mitchell & Ness’s throwback craftsmanship with Carti’s modern underground vibe. Fans will notice the recurring use of “00” and “YVL” across the jerseys—subtle references to Carti’s Young Vamp Life brand and his Opium collective. The result is a high-fashion twist on sportswear that feels both rebellious and collectible, much like Carti’s stage persona. The Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection officially launches November 6 and will be available through Fanatics, Mitchell & Ness, and the Complex App. Meanwhile, Fanatics continues its streak of major pop-culture partnerships, following recent announcements of collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and the expansion of Fanatics Fest 2026 in New York City. As for Carti, his Antagonist 2.0 Tour rolls on with upcoming stops in Boston, Brooklyn, and Newark, wrapping up in December at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena—home of the Hawks. RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fans in L.A. With Playboi Carti