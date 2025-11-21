Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty https://www.instagram.com/theestallion/ Megan Thee Stallion Takes the Stand, Faces Blogger in High-Profile Federal Defamation Trial Megan Thee Stallion returned to federal court in Miami on Thursday—not as a defendant, but as a woman fighting to reclaim her name. The Houston-born rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, is suing blogger and social media personality Milagro Cooper, known online as Milagro Gramz, for what she says was a deliberate, organized campaign to harass, discredit, and defame her. According to Megan, Cooper didn’t act alone. She testified that Cooper amplified lies and attacks in coordination with Tory Lanez—the rapper convicted of shooting her in July 2020. Megan says the online abuse wasn’t random commentary but a strategy meant to punish her for publicly naming Lanez as the shooter. “She created a space for people to talk negatively about me,” Megan told the jury, describing posts where Cooper painted her as a liar and mentally unstable. Jurors were also shown X-rays of Megan’s feet with bullet fragments still lodged inside—images that served as stark reminders of the trauma behind the headlines. One of the heaviest moments came when Megan opened up about the emotional toll the online harassment took on her. What some people online treated like gossip or entertainment pushed her to the brink. “There was a time that I genuinely didn’t care if I lived or died,” she said, fighting through emotion. “I felt like I didn’t matter… I was tired of waking up. I just wanted to die.” But even in her pain, Megan made it clear she’s choosing strength. She told the jury that she’s sharing her truth not just for herself, but to encourage other women—especially Black women—who are scared to speak out. “I’m not going to kill myself because I’m not going to give them what they’re looking for,” she said. “I hope my story inspires other women to tell their truth.” Cooper testified earlier that she simply reported on the case as a blogger and wasn’t influenced by Lanez. But she admitted she communicated with him and hoped to feature him on her platform. She also acknowledged receiving money from Lanez’s father, though she claimed it was for her children’s birthdays and “promotional work.” Despite her denials, jurors were shown posts where Cooper outright suggested Megan wasn’t shot—claims she still partially stands by, even while admitting she wasn’t present at the shooting. Megan also reminded the court why she initially told police she stepped on glass. As a Black woman in a tense situation with police in 2020—just months after George Floyd’s murder—she feared escalating the situation. “Even though he hurt me, I didn’t want to see him arrested or shot,” she said of Lanez. Her testimony again highlights the ongoing conversation about how Black women are often doubted, dismissed, or mocked when they speak about violence done to them. Megan’s lawsuit accuses Cooper of defamation, cyberstalking, emotional abuse, and promoting altered sexual content. Cooper denies wrongdoing, calling the claims “an overreach.” Meanwhile, Lanez—sentenced in 2023 to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan—continues to face legal consequences, including a $20,000 contempt fine this week for evading deposition questions related to this very lawsuit. As the trial unfolds, one thing is clear: this case is not just about words online. It’s about truth, accountability, and the ongoing fight to protect Black women from being targeted, silenced, or torn down. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/playlist/tory-lanez-stan-dj-akademiks-calls-megan-thee-stallion-a-liar-during-deposition-x-fries-him/