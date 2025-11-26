Source: Marti Rossello Garrido / Getty What is the Thanksgiving ‘Cousin Walk’? The “cousin walk” has become a quirky Thanksgiving tradition, blending family bonding with a modern twist. While it may sound like a simple stroll, this trend often involves young adult family members stepping outside for a cannabis break before or after the big meal. The tradition, which has gained popularity in recent years, is seen as a way to manage holiday stress and create lighthearted moments away from the chaos of family gatherings. Participants often share laughs, swap stories, and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere before returning to the Thanksgiving table. As one participant shared, “It’s some of the very best times in life.” The rise of the cousin walk coincides with the growing acceptance of cannabis in the U.S. and the emergence of “Green Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, as one of the busiest sales days for cannabis retailers. Dispensaries and even food brands have leaned into the trend, marketing products specifically for this pre-dinner ritual. Social media has also played a role in popularizing the cousin walk, with users sharing humorous takes on their family traditions. From TikTok videos to Instagram memes, the cousin walk has become a cultural phenomenon, sparking both nostalgia and laughter. While some criticize the exposure of this once “sacred” tradition, others embrace it as a fun and harmless way to connect with family. Whether it’s a way to stimulate appetites or simply escape the holiday hustle, the cousin walk is a reminder that Thanksgiving is about creating memories however unconventional they may be.