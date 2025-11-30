Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.) BOONE COUNTY, Ind — A Greenwood woman died Saturday after her pickup truck slid off a Boone County road and caught fire. Police said the crash happened around 5:09 p.m. near U.S. 421 and County Road 100 North. Deputies arriving at the scene found a blue pickup that had gone off the road in bad weather, hit a tree, and caught fire. The driver, Jordan Perry, 21, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating. Greenwood Woman Killed in Boone County Crash was originally published on wibc.com