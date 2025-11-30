Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested a child on Saturday after a fight involving a gun. Officers arrived at Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) High School before they and the school looked at camera footage to figure out if the suspect left the building. A Hamilton County deputy found the child, who was not an HSE student, in a neighborhood close by off school property and arrested him. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property. Officers say the child tried to hide the gun, but it was later spotted on school property. Child Arrested After Bringing Gun to a School was originally published on wibc.com