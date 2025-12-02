Colts Fall to Texans and Lose AFC South Lead The Colts no longer sit at the top of the AFC South. On Sunday, Indianapolis lost to the Houston Texans 20 to 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. That defeat dropped the Colts to 8 and 4. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars also improved to 8 and 4 after beating Tennessee. Because of a better conference record, Jacksonville now holds the tiebreaker and the division lead. The Colts started strong with a 19 yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Alec Pierce. However, a missed extra point kept the score at 6 to 3. Houston responded with a touchdown drive of their own and never trailed after that. Jones later connected with tight end Tyler Warren to tie the game at 13. Yet the Texans answered with a 12 play, 65 yard drive that ended in a touchdown run by Nico Collins. Late in the fourth quarter, the Colts had a chance to respond. They kicked a field goal to cut the lead, but their final drive ended in a turnover on downs. Houston sealed the win with a first down run by Woody Marks. Although Jones played with a fractured fibula, he still managed 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 85 yards. Alec Pierce led in receiving, and linebacker Zaire Franklin had 13 tackles. The Colts now face the Jaguars next Sunday in Jacksonville, where they have not won since 2014. Pacers Fall Short as Mitchell Drops 43 The Indiana Pacers could not keep up with Cleveland Monday night, losing 135 to 119 on the road. Donovan Mitchell dominated with 43 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Jaylon Tyson added 27 points and 11 boards for the Cavs. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 26 points. Andrew Nembhard followed with 21. Garrison Mathews and Jay Huff added 15 apiece off the bench. Still, Indiana struggled on the boards and with turnovers, getting out-rebounded 48 to 36 and giving the ball away 14 times. Although the shooting percentages were similar, Cleveland controlled the game with better execution. The Pacers trailed by 12 at halftime and never regained the lead. They return home to host the Denver Nuggets next. Buc-ee’s Plans First Indiana Location in Greenwood In business news, Buc-ee’s is looking to make its Indiana debut. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the Texas-based gas station chain is close to finalizing a location in Greenwood near I-65 and East Worthsville Road. The company is also exploring another possible location in Whitestown near County Road 550 South. Known for its massive footprint, clean bathrooms, and iconic snacks like Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s currently operates 54 stores across 11 states. The expansion into Indiana would mark a new chapter for the company and could bring a major retail destination to the area.