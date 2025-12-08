Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty India Love Crashes Streamer Awards to Defend DDG and Rakai India Love shocked viewers during the 2025 Streamer Awards when she unexpectedly stormed the stage to voice her opinion on who really deserved Breakout Streamer of the Year. The moment happened just after FaZe Adapt was announced as the category winner during the Dec. 6 livestream. While fans cheered for Adapt, India Love suddenly walked onto the stage, grabbed the mic, and delivered her own verdict. “Streamer of the Year went to Adapt — congratulations, we respect you for what you did,” she began. “But Raki should have won Breakout Streamer of the Year, and DDG. I don’t care what y’all say. Shoutout Raki.” The crowd immediately turned on her, booing as security escorted her offstage. The moment instantly drew comparisons to Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs. This pop culture moment is still referenced today. And the drama didn’t stop there. Later in the night, streamer FanFan approached Kai Cenat with a joke referencing his new documentary with 50 Cent a line that fell flat with the audience. Before the moment could get too awkward, Tylil stepped in from behind, took the mic, and delivered a sharp clapback: “If you’re going to be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night.” Between India Love’s surprise interruption and Tylil defending Kai, the 2025 Streamer Awards delivered some unforgettable viral moments — and social media is still catching its breath. Stay locked to Hot 100.9 for more trending entertainment updates. Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty