Christmas movies from Rudolph to the Peanuts and cheesy Lifetime rom-coms are often picked as fan favorites to binge during the holidays. But, some of our favorite Black sitcoms have played a pivotal role in getting us into the Christmas spirit. From our favorite comedy shows like Martin or Living Single to family favorites like the Winslows on Family Matters or the hilarious chaos of the Bernie Mac Show, everyone has one special holiday episode they go back to revel in that nostalgic, merry feeling during the Christmas season. So, here is a list of our favorite holiday episodes from some of our beloved Black sitcoms. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Twas The Night Before Christening Season 4, Episode 13 Living Single: Living Krinkle Season 1, Episode 15 The Bernie Mac Show: Road To Tradition Season 3, Episode 3 Abbott Elementary: Winter Show Season 4, Episode 7 The Wayans Bros.: A Country Christmas Season 5 https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17HX4eunBx/ Martin: Go Tell It On the Martin Season 3, Episode 13 The Proud Family: Seven Days of Kwanzaa Season 1 Everybody Hates Chris: Everybody Hates Kwanzaa Season 3, Episode 10 Black-ish: Black Santa/White Christmas A Different World: I’m Dreaming Of A Wayne Christmas Season 4, Episode 11 Girlfriends: You Better Watch Out Season 1, Episode 11 The Jamie Foxx Show: Christmas Day-Ja Vu Season 3, Episode 10 Favorite Black Christmas Episodes to Rewatch During the Holidays was originally published on foxync.com