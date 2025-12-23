Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty https://www.instagram.com/JackeeHarry/ Jackée Harry is making one thing very clear: Sister, Sister is not an AI playground. The legendary actress, who brought Lisa Landry to life on the beloved ’90s sitcom, recently checked a social media user who used artificial intelligence to “reimagine” the Sister, Sister cast. While Jackée made sure to show love to fans who still cherish the show, she also drew a firm line when it comes to technology messing with Black TV history. Taking to Instagram, the 69-year-old actress shared her reaction to an AI-generated image that attempted to age up the original cast — including lookalikes for Tia and Tamera Mowry, herself, Tim Reid’s Ray Campbell, and two young men portrayed as the twins’ supposed sons. Jackée was not amused. “I love that you love our little show,” she wrote, “but c’mon. That doesn’t even look like me! WHO IS SHE? And who are those boys? Tia & Tamera’s kids? Since when?!” While she made it clear she’s not completely against AI, Jackée emphasized that there’s a difference between creative tools and replacing real artists. Bringing iconic characters back to life, she said, should be left to professionals — writers, actors, and creatives who understand the culture and the heart behind these stories. “Real humans with real ideas,” she added, joking that if Sister, Sister ever does come back, she hopes she won’t be “looking like somebody’s auntie from a whole different show.” Her comments come at a time when AI-generated nostalgia content is flooding social media. Just days earlier, an AI creator went viral for inserting herself into classic Black sitcoms like Martin, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Moesha, The Jamie Foxx Show, and The Parkers. While some people found it entertaining, others found it unsettling — and disrespectful. Under Jackée’s post, many agreed. Actress Denyce Lawton spoke up, reminding folks that actors literally went on strike to protect their likenesses and creative rights. “Stop using our images without permission,” she wrote. “This is exactly why.” Beyond the AI debate, Jackée also reminded fans that the Sister, Sister family is very real off-screen. She’s remained close to Tia and Tamera since the show ended in 1999, joking that the twins “won’t leave her alone.” She’s attended their parties, knows their kids, and still considers them family. As for a reboot? That’s still up in the air. But whether or not Sister, Sister returns, Jackée Harry made one thing plain: Black classics deserve respect — not shortcuts, not algorithms, and definitely not AI glow-ups that miss the mark. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4402563/architects-of-ai-person-of-the-year-2025/