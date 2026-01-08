A Look at What’s Changing Across Indiana Across Indiana, lawmakers and leaders are rolling out proposals that could affect classrooms, commutes, and the city skyline. While each issue targets a different area, together they show how policy decisions shape daily life for Hoosiers. Indiana Lawmakers Target Ultra-Processed Foods in Schools First, Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would restrict ultra-processed foods in schools that receive federally funded meal benefits. The proposal focuses on specific chemical additives found in these foods rather than banning entire products outright. Supporters say the bill aligns with updated federal nutrition guidelines. As a result, they believe it could encourage healthier eating habits among students. In addition, schools would have to disclose ingredient lists on menus for greater transparency. However, critics argue the bill lacks clarity. Some also worry it could unfairly impact meat products or create challenges for school food suppliers. If lawmakers approve the bill, it would take effect during the 2027–28 school year. Source: WFYI Governor Braun Pushes to Turn I‑70 Into a Toll Road Meanwhile, transportation policy is also under review. Governor Mike Braun is seeking federal approval to convert I‑70 into a toll road. To move forward, the Indiana Department of Transportation has submitted a tolling waiver request. Under the proposal, passenger vehicles would pay between four and seven cents per mile. However, Indiana drivers would receive toll transponders at no cost. The plan mainly targets out-of-state drivers who regularly travel through Indiana. State leaders say tolling could help offset revenue losses caused by fuel-efficient and electric vehicles. Still, the proposal has raised concerns among drivers who rely on I‑70 for daily travel. Source: FOX59 Downtown Indianapolis Set for Ritz‑Carlton and Live Nation Venue At the same time, downtown Indianapolis is preparing for a major transformation. A Ritz‑Carlton hotel and a Live Nation-operated music venue are officially moving forward near Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The project is being developed by Boxcar Development LLC, led by Herb Simon and the Simon family. It will replace the former CSX Building at South Pennsylvania and East Georgia streets. City officials say the January 7 groundbreaking represents years of planning and collaboration. Governor Braun praised the development, noting it strengthens Indiana’s appeal as an amenity-rich destination for visitors. Once completed, the project is expected to boost tourism, entertainment, and economic growth in the downtown area. Source: WTHR