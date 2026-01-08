Google Introduces Smarter AI Tools for Gmail Users Gmail now includes a dedicated AI Inbox designed to help users better manage their emails. This new tab features two sections: “Suggested To-Dos” and “Topics to Catch Up On.” Each section pulls key tasks and summaries from your inbox, making it easier to stay on top of what matters. Instead of scrolling through long threads, Gmail’s AI highlights priority messages and offers quick insights to help users focus on important items. Proofread Tool Makes Writing Emails Easier Alongside the inbox update, Gmail also added a new Proofread feature. This tool works like Grammarly, providing real-time suggestions for grammar, tone, and clarity as users type. It aims to reduce mistakes and boost writing confidence. With one click, you can polish your message before hitting send—whether you’re writing a professional email or a casual reply. Smarter Search Summaries Arrive in Gmail Google is also expanding AI Overviews to Gmail search. When users search their inbox, they’ll now see short summaries of relevant messages. This allows for quicker access to travel details, appointments, or updates—without opening multiple emails. AI Features Now Free for All Gmail Users Previously limited to premium users, these AI tools are now available to everyone. Gmail’s newest updates focus on improving productivity and helping users communicate more clearly. Whether organizing your day or crafting a clean email, these tools bring automation and ease to the inbox. Source: TechCrunch – Gmail AI Inbox and Proofread Tool