Every Contract Extension Given By Chris Ballard As The Colts GM Contract extensions are the backbone of any successful NFL franchise. They represent a team's commitment to its core players, the belief in their potential, and the vision for long-term success. For a general manager, these decisions are pivotal, each extension is a calculated gamble that can either solidify a team's foundation or weigh it down for years to come. In the NFL, where the margin between mediocrity and greatness is razor-thin, the ability to identify and reward the right talent is what separates contenders from pretenders. For the Indianapolis Colts, Chris Ballard's tenure as general manager has been defined by his strategic approach to contract extensions. Hits can elevate a franchise to new heights, creating a roster capable of sustained success. But misses? They can leave a team stuck in the middle of the pack, struggling to break through. Ballard's decisions in this area have shaped the Colts' trajectory, balancing the need to reward performance with the foresight to build for the future. Take a look below at Every Contract Extension Given By Chris Ballard As The Colts GM. January 13, 2025 – LB Cameron McGrone – One-year contract extension Term: One-year contract extension. Significance: Retained as an exclusive rights free agent, continuing his role as a key special teams contributor. April 15, 2024 – DT DeForest Buckner – Two-year contract extension Term: Two years, $46 million ($23M AAV). Significance: Secured a foundational defensive leader known for consistent production and leadership through the 2026 season. March 5, 2024 – Signed C Jack Anderson – One-year contract extension Source: Rich Schultz / Getty Term: One-year contract extension. Significance: Depth piece who saw limited action in 2023. January 8, 2024 – CB Darell Baker, S Trevor Denbow, LB Cameron McGrone, and LB Sagun Olubi – One-year contract extensions Darrell Baker Significance: Despite the extension, Baker was later waived by the Colts on August 28, 2024, to make room for cornerback Samuel Womack. Trevor Denbow Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Term: Signed a one-year deal worth $870,000, contributing on special teams. Cameron McGrone Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Significance: Primarily a special teams contributor for the Colts. Sagun Olubi Olubi’s primary role this season came on special teams, where he led the team in snaps playing 381 across five of the six special teams phases. September 8, 2023 – LS Luke Rhodes – Four-year contract extension Source: DeFodi Images / Getty Term: Four years, $6.47 million total, $2.5 million guaranteed. Significance: Made Rhodes the NFL’s highest-paid long snapper, securing him through 2027. September 10, 2022 – G Quenton Nelson – four-year contract extension Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Term: Four years, $80 million ($60M guaranteed). Significance: Made Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history, solidifying the offensive line cornerstone. March 11, 2022 – LB Zaire Franklin, T Matt Pryor, and DE Tyquan Lewis to contract extensions Zaire Franklin Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Term: A three-year deal, reportedly worth $10 million. Significance: Franklin was a strong leader and core special teams player, earning team captaincy in 2020 and 2021. Matt Pryor Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty Term: One year up to $6 million, with $5.29 million guaranteed and incentives for playing time. Tyquan Lewis Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty Terms: One-year deal worth $3 million. Significance: Lewis was coming off a season-ending knee injury (ruptured patellar tendon) in Week 8 of 2021, but the Colts valued his versatility and potential, bringing him back on a short-term deal. March 10, 2022 – TE Mo Alie-Cox – Three-year contract extension Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Term: Three years, up to $18 million. Significance: Reinforced his role as a primary blocker and offensive contributor after Jack Doyle’s retirement. September 6, 2021 – RB Nyheim Hines – Three-year contract extension Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty Term: Three years, $18.6 million ($12M guaranteed). Significance: Made Hines one of the highest-paid non-lead backs, rewarding his dual-threat ability that never really paid off for the Colts. He was traded to the Bills for Zach Moss in 2022. August 8, 2021 – LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard – Five-year contract extension Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty Term: Five years, $99.25 million ($52.5M guaranteed). Significance: Made Leonard the NFL’s highest-paid inside linebacker, reflecting his elite play and leadership. July 23, 2021 – OT Braden Smith – Four-year contract extension Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Term: Four years, $72.4 million ($42M guaranteed). Significance: Secured a key piece of the offensive line, transitioning from guard to top-tier right tackle. September 3, 2020 – C Ryan Kelly – Four-year contract extension Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Term: Four years, $50 million ($34M guaranteed). Significance: Made Kelly one of the highest-paid centers, anchoring the offensive line through 2024. March 18, 2020 – Acquired/Signed DL DeForest Buckner – Four-year contract extension Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Term: Four years, $84 million ($21M AAV). Significance: Acquired via trade and extended as a cornerstone defensive player, earning All-Pro honors. December 30, 2019 – TE Mo Alie-Cox, K Chase McLaughlin, and WR Zach Pascal – One-year contract extensions Mo Alie Cox Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Term: Signed a one-year extension through the 2020 season. Significance: During the 2019 season, he appeared in all 16 games, recording eight receptions for 93 yards. Chase Mclaughlin Source: Harry Aaron / Getty Significance: McLaughlin was initially claimed off waivers by the Colts on December 4, 2019, to replace injured starter Adam Vinatieri. Despite the extension, McLaughlin was later waived by the Colts during final roster cuts on September 5, 2020. Zach Pascal Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Significance: Rewarded for a breakout season with 607 yards and five touchdowns. December 6, 2019 – TE Jack Doyle – Three-year contract extension Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Term: Three years, $21 million (up to $24M with incentives). Significance: Retained a veteran leader and Pro Bowl tight end. September 3, 2019 – QB Jacoby Brissett -Two-year contract extension Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Contract: Two-year extension, worth $30 million total. Guaranteed Money: $20 million guaranteed at signing. Context: Brissett became the starter after Andrew Luck’s retirement, and the Colts quickly rewarded him with a new deal. Negotiation: Brissett personally negotiated the deal, avoiding an agent. June 13, 2019 – CB Kenny Moore II – Four-year contract extension Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Term: Two years, $30 million ($20M guaranteed). Significance: Rewarded after stepping into the starting role following Andrew Luck’s retirement. June 11, 2019 – LS Luke Rhodes – Four-year contract extension Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Term: Four years, $4.85 million ($1.25M guaranteed). Significance: Secured a reliable long snapper, transitioning from linebacker. June 4, 2019 – P Rigoberto Sanchez – Four-year contract extension Source: Greg Nelson / Getty Term: Four years, $11.6 million ($3M guaranteed). Significance: Locked in a consistent punter, ensuring stability in special teams. March 5, 2019 – DT Margus Hunt – Two-year contract extension Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Term: Two years, $9 million (up to $10M with incentives). Significance: Retained after a career year with five sacks and 30 tackles. February 26, 2019 – TE Ross Travis – One-year contract extension Source: Silas Walker / Getty Term: One year, $720,000. Significance: Low-risk move to retain a high-upside athlete recovering from an ACL injury.