Source: Ed Winn “Jugada” Single Ed Winn Makes His Move With New Single “Jugada” Indianapolis has never lacked talent, but every once in a while, an artist drops a record that feels like a statement. That’s exactly what Ed Winn is doing with his new single “Jugada,” officially out January 21, 2025. The word Jugada translates to “play” or “move,” often used to describe a smart or strategic decision. And honestly, that meaning fits perfectly with where Ed Winn is in his journey right now. “I wanted to make a song to encourage myself to make a move and take charge of my own personal journey,” Ed shared. You can hear that energy all over the record. “Jugada” isn’t just about confidence, but it’s about timing, vision, and standing on the choices you make, even when nobody else sees the full picture yet. What makes Ed Winn different is that he’s not just the artist, he’s also the producer. That full creative control shows. The production is clean, modern, and intentional, while the lyrics stay grounded in self-reflection and growth. You can hear influences from artists like Drake, Tyler, The Creator, and Kendrick Lamar, but the perspective is fully his own. “‘Jugada’ is about knowing when to move and standing on that decision,” Ed says. “It’s about confidence, timing, and believing in your vision.” And that’s really the heartbeat of this record. It feels like a checkpoint moment. This is the type of song you drop when you’re done hesitating and ready to step into what’s next. Ed Winn continues to prove that Indianapolis has artists who don’t just follow waves, but they build them. With “Jugada,” he’s not only representing the city, he’s showing what strategic growth looks like when you trust your instincts and your craft. If you’re tapped into the Midwest music scene, this is one you should already have in rotation. “Jugada” is available on all major streaming platforms January 21st. Stream Ed Winn “Jugada” here: Spotify: https://bit.ly/EdWinnSpotify YouTube: https://bit.ly/EdWinnYouTube Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ed-winn/1551859573 About Ed Winn Ed Winn is an Indianapolis-based hip-hop artist and producer known for his self-produced sound and introspective songwriting. His music is rooted in authenticity, growth, and strategic self-expression, representing a new generation of Midwest creativity. See more From Ed Winn Below. RELATED: Indy Peace Pop-Ups Spark Hope in Indianapolis