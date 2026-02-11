Source: Tim Warner / Getty https://www.instagram.com/50cent/ 50 Cent Reacts After Ja Rule Gets Into Heated Plane Confrontation With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Some beef just refuses to die. More than 20 years after the peak of the G-Unit vs. Murder Inc. drama, Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s camps found themselves in another awkward run-in — this time at 30,000 feet. Over the weekend, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda were reportedly seated behind Ja Rule on a Delta flight leaving San Francisco. According to videos posted online, words were exchanged, and things quickly got heated. Uncle Murda started recording, calling Ja out from his seat. Ja wasn’t quiet about it either — firing back with insults of his own. From there, the situation escalated https://youtube.com/shorts/LvHGct7_6MU?si=edhr1Z0dNUXkQtsW In another clip shared afterward, Ja’s seat appeared empty. Yayo claimed Ja threw a pillow at him and called him out his name. Uncle Murda alleged they got him removed from the flight. TMZ later shared footage of Ja standing in the aisle looking ready to square up, repeatedly saying, “Let’s shake,” while others tried to calm things down. https://youtube.com/shorts/CIM__Ocw8Vc?si=_ausRKyNCp4qNAZR Reports say the incident happened before takeoff on a Sunday morning flight from SFO to JFK, during Super Bowl weekend. You already know 50 Cent wasn’t going to let this slide quietly. The G-Unit boss reposted the clip to Instagram and cracked jokes about Ja, suggesting he made a scene because he was alone. If there’s one thing 50 is consistent about, it’s trolling Ja Rule whenever the opportunity presents itself. And this definitely gave him material. Ja later hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to share his version of events. According to him, he approached Yayo by himself and was the one applying pressure. He admitted to throwing the pillow and laughed off the situation, saying it was funny. He also reposted what appeared to be a message from a TMZ reporter summarizing a witness account that described Ja as the aggressor, claiming he yelled profanities and challenged Yayo before the crew stepped in. Yayo reportedly responded that planes fall under federal jurisdiction — basically reminding everybody that fighting on an aircraft isn’t just regular street drama. At this point, the 50 Cent and Ja Rule feud has officially outlived entire rap eras. From diss tracks to interviews to social media jabs — and now airplane arguments — the tension clearly hasn’t cooled off. No punches were thrown (at least none that we’ve seen), but it’s another reminder that some rivalries in hip-hop don’t fade… they just change locations. This time, it just happened to be first class. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4400026/ja-rule-slams-50-cent-over-diddy-netflix-doc-calls-him-a-rat/