Source: John Nacion / Getty https://www.instagram.com/jarule/ Hip-hop vet Ja Rule is speaking out after a viral video showed him going back and forth with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on a flight from San Francisco to New York earlier this week. Footage started making rounds online showing the three rappers exchanging words after boarding the plane. In one clip, they’re trading insults. In another, Ja is seen getting heated after tossing a pillow toward Yayo, challenging him by saying, “What we doing? Let’s shake.” Yayo claps back, and the situation quickly escalates. https://youtube.com/shorts/aqQ0PcYOrPU?si=_vqR3yOHSJ4j1WAJ Things got tense enough that Ja was eventually removed from the flight and reportedly caught another one. A few days later, Ja took to social media to clear the air and take accountability. He admitted he wasn’t proud of how he handled himself, calling his behavior “goofy” and out of character. He also pointed out that he’s a grown man — soon to be a grandfather — and said he hates that the moment is now circulating online. Ja apologized to his wife, family, fans, and business partners for letting himself get pulled into the situation. At the same time, he made it clear that while he doesn’t go looking for trouble, he’s still going to stand his ground if he feels disrespected. For fans who’ve watched the long history between Ja and G-Unit affiliates, this moment felt like old tensions bubbling back up in a new era. But Ja’s message seems focused on growth — owning the misstep while reminding people he’s still standing on respect. In today’s social media world, one heated moment can travel fast. Ja’s response shows he understands that, and he’s choosing to address it head-on instead of letting the narrative run wild. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4458752/uncle-murda-tony-yayo-get-into-it-with-ja-rule-on-a-plane/