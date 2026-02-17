Source: MesquitaFMS / Getty Education starts at home for many Black children. In a climate where their history is increasingly obscured, misinterpreted, and diminished, it is more crucial than ever that they be exposed to Black excellence, resilience, and mundanity. Black History Month presents a unique opportunity to teach the beauty and power of Blackness to the children in your life. But it should not be where their education ends. Mainstream Doesn’t Always Mean Us Everyday is an opportunity for representation. Mainstream media often depicts Blackness in stereotypical extremes. But there are everyday moments steeped in Blackness that children need to see to become. Related: 26 Black Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026 Authors are using trips to the dentists, bus rides, chess games, barbershop debates, and more to introduce the joy in the mundane. The children who will carry on our traditions and further our culture can learn from their words. Black children deserve to see themselves in every aspect of life. Parents, godparents, uncles, and aunties should be working to make that happen because cultural osmosis is not always inclusive. See the following children’s books to educate the littles in your life with this month – and all year-round. 1. Kicks – Van G. Garrett Source: HarperCollins Publishers / HarperCollins Publishers Sneaker culture is celebrated in this sweet telling of the connection of Black people to their soles. It uses rhythm and color to emphasize the importance of design and personal style, something that can be lacking with the advancement of monolith microtrends. Buy Here 2. Jayylen’s Juneteenth Surprise -Lavaille Lavette Source: Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House Now that Juneteenth has been converted (and some might say sanitized) into a federal holiday it is crucial that its origins are preserved. Follow a little boy as he learns about the occasion and what it means to his family while preparing to celebrate it. Buy Here 3. What Does Brown Mean to You? – Ron Grady Source: Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House Combat the dog whistles embedded in society with this celebration of different skin tones. Teach your children about the beauty of their skin with this cute book. Buy Here 4. All Rise: The Story of Ketanji Brown Jackson – Carole Boston Weatherford Source: Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House Teach your children about the importance of the judicial branch in an age appropriate way through the lens of the life of Ketanji Brown Jackson. Buy Here 5. Bold Words From Black Men – Tamara Pizzoli Source: Simon and Schuster / Simon and Schuster Dr. Tamara Pizzoli introduces little minds to the words of great Black athletes, musicians, and scientists in this read. Give your little one insights from Colin Kaepernick, D-Nice, Jean-Michel Basquiat and more. Buy Here 6. Shirley Chisholm: Champion of Change (Difference Makers) – Tonya Allen Source: Planting People Growing Justice Press / Planting People Growing Justice Press Long before we were posting about Kamala and her ever present silk press, Shirley Chisholm was breaking barriers in politics. Teach the story of her trek to becoming the first Black woman in congress with this colorful book. Buy Here 7. Make Your Mark: The Empowering True Story of the First Known Black Female Tattoo Artist – Jacci Gresham and Sherry Fellores Source: Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House Explain body art through the lens of an artist. This book presents a great opportunity to teach children about respectability politics. Buy Here 8. “The Adventures of Liz and Abe: Visit to the dentist” – Nurse Noel Source: Anthea G. Noel (Author) , TullipStudio (Illustrator) / Anthea G. Noel (Author) , TullipStudio (Illustrator) Anthea Noel, known professionally as Nurse Noel, penned this sweet story about twins taking a trip to the dentist. There’s a fun pop culture connection here that your kids will recognize. The dentist the twins head to see is Dr. Catrice Austin, the dentist to the stars who transformed Cardi B’s grill. According to the American Journal of Public Health, “Black children and Hispanic children are more likely to have decayed teeth and untreated dental problems,” making the message from this story more important than ever. Buy Here 9. Black Heroes: A Black History Book for Kids: 51 Inspiring People from Ancient Africa to Modern-Day U.S.A. (People and Events in History) – Arlisha Norwood Source: Simon & Schuster / Simon & Schuster Howard grad Arlisha Norwood shares the stories of 51 great Black people your child should be able to recall when the world portrays them as less than. Buy Here 10. When Sage Sailed The World – Diamond C Spratling Source: Diamond Spratling, Amna Zaki / Diamond Spratling, Amna Zaki This sweet story uses a polar bear to help children understand the threat of climate change. This is something they need to know as studies indicate that they are at a disproportionate risk of being impacted by it. Buy Here 11. JUST LIKE TINA: Inspired by the Life of Tina Turner – Ebony Lynn Mudd Source: Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House In a world full of whisper singers with no rhythm, it is crucial that your child learn about the woman who inspired Queen Bey. You can save the movie for when they’re older enough to handle violence for the sake of art. Buy Here