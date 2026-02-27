Source: Radio One / Radio One BSwift’s Guys Guide Welcomes Brother Jamaal Shabazz for a Powerful Black History Conversation On the latest episode of Guys Guide, BSwift of Hot 100.9 sits down with Brother Jamaal Shabazz, educator, speaker, and community leader, for a conversation rooted in purpose, pride, and preservation. Brother Jamaal shares how his journey into Afrocentric literature sparked a deeper understanding of identity and legacy. That self discovery did not stop at reading. It turned into action. From developing board games and apps to launching youth focused programs, he has created innovative ways to teach Black history and culture beyond the classroom. His mission is clear. Make history engaging, accessible, and alive for the next generation. The conversation also challenges the idea that Black history begins and ends in February. Brother Jamaal emphasizes that our stories, contributions, and cultural influence deserve recognition 365 days a year. Black history is not a moment. It is a movement. It is ongoing. It is evolving. BSwift and Brother Jamaal also reflect on the legacy of Jesse Jackson and the broader Civil Rights Movement, highlighting how past leadership connects directly to today’s responsibility. The message is about ownership. About knowing who you are so you can build confidently in the present. What makes this episode stand out is its practicality. This is not just theory. It is actionable insight. If you are looking for a conversation that blends history, empowerment, and real world strategy, this episode of Guys Guide delivers. Tap in with BSwift and Brother Jamaal Shabazz now and keep it locked to Hot 100.9 for more conversations that move the culture forward. RELATED: Bswift’s Guys Guide