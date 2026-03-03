Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty Global Music Icon Sting Brings Big Hits and Big Energy to Indianapolis This October Indianapolis, IN — Get ready to feel that “Message in a Bottle” all over again. Global music icon Sting is heading to Indianapolis this fall, promising a night packed with classics, charisma and a little rock-and-roll magic. The 17-time Grammy winner will take the stage at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in October as part of his high-energy STING 3.0 Tour. If the name hints at something new, it’s because this tour strips things down to a tight, three-piece format, with big sound, lean lineup, and plenty of room for musical fireworks. Fans can expect a setlist that bounces between solo favorites and the timeless anthems that made Sting a household name as frontman of The Police. Yes, that likely means crowd sing-alongs to “Every Breath You Take,” swaying phone lights for “Fields of Gold,” and maybe even a little jumping for “Roxanne.” The new tour format puts the spotlight squarely on Sting’s bass grooves and unmistakable voice, backed by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and powerhouse drummer Chris Maas. The result? A raw, electrifying concert experience that feels both close and arena-ready at the same time. Indianapolis concert goers won’t just be attending a show; they’ll be stepping into a decades-spanning soundtrack. From reggae-infused rock roots to jazz flourishes and polished pop, Sting’s catalog has a little something for everyone, whether you grew up on vinyl or discovered him through a streaming playlist. Tickets are expected to draw strong interest, as the fall tour follows a string of sold-out performances earlier this year. For Hoosiers, it’s a rare chance to catch a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in a setting that blends historic charm with high-octane live sound.