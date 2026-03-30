Ubiquitous baby daddy Nick Cannon seemingly cosigned Amber Rose’s Republican rebrand by saying that “Democrats are the party of the KKK” and “I f**k with Trump.” If that wasn’t enough, Rose, his GOP groupie guest, had a lukewarm hot take was that white people should be able to say the N-word because it will reduce violence. Source: Julia Beverly/ Unique Nicole The Black MAGA probate season seemingly continues as Nick Cannon is the latest celeb announce his support for President Donald Trump. With Amber Rose as a guest on one of the prolific procreator’s many hosting gigs, he agreed “100%” with her claim that Democrats “don’t care about people of color and the Republicans do.” This Wild ‘N Out sketch has already gone on too long. “People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves. I mean, both you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names,” he explained, according to Variety. Several social media users joked that he must not help his kids with homework because he missed some pretty basic chapters. And this half-truth is running wild online with Nick as the latest spokesperson for it. No matter how often it’s repeated as a “gotcha!” moment, it’s no more relevant or reflective about today’s parties than it was when Sen. Ted Cruz said the same thing in 2017. See what the reactions and fact-check on Nick Cannon’s claims after the flip! What Is Nick Cannon Talking About & Why Is This Claim Always Repeated? TL,DR: The 1860s Parties Switched Stances When Civil Rights Legislation Entered The Chat In The 1960s Although it’s technically true that Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president, and most of the South was Democrat back in the 1860s, it’s still an intellectually dishonest claim without acknowledging the dramatic shifts between then and now. The Republicans who fought for the first civil rights bill in 1866 were considered radicals at the time, according to Vox. After the Civil War, the party focused more on business for wealthy northerners who viewed “slave power” of the South as an economic threat more than a moral one. “The short answer is that the Democratic Party did not start the Civil War. The war was initiated by Southern slaveholding states seceding from the United States,” Princeton University American History Professor Tera Hunter told USA Today. “At the core of the effort to discredit the current Democratic Party is the refusal to accept the realignment of the party structure in the mid-20th century,” she continued. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal sparked resentments of Southern Democrats. By 1948, as the Civil Rights Movement was building, a group of Southern Democrats known as “Dixiecrats” opposed new party priorities to end Jim Crow. Their campaign slogan was “Segregation Forever!” and their candidate was repugnant racist Strom Thurmond. The faction of losers returned to the Democrats until an exodus after the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which Lyndon B. Johnson predicted “just delivered the South to the Republican party for a long time to come.” The Voting Rights Act of 1965 sealed the deal for disgruntled defectors to increasingly see the Republican party as the way to preserve their (white supremacist) way of life. When Barry Goldwater ran as the Republican presidential nominee in 1964, the Southern Strategy capitalized on racist strongholds to unify a majority of white voters, who did not predominantly support another Democratic president after that. Martin Luther King Jr. noted that, “While not himself a racist, Mr. Goldwater articulates a philosophy which gives aid and comfort to the racists.” Well, that sounds familiar and it only took a few more general elections before the switch paid off with Ronald Reagan. “That was 150 years ago and the parties are totally different today. It’s like a dinosaur to a modern-day bird. So much evolution has happened. These really aren’t the same groups anymore,” Jon Grinspan, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History curator of political and military history said. The century-long political shift is too complex for a soundbite, but it does conveniently ignore who is clinging to Confederate monuments, still working to restrict voting rights, or refusing to acknowledge chattel slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity.” What about the Klan? Ex-Confederate soldiers who first formed the organization after the Civil War were Democrats in the 1860s, but “the KKK isn’t the Democratic Party, and the Democratic Party isn’t the KKK,” Grinspan explained. No matter what Nick says about having no allegiance to either party, he’s not convincing critics after spouting misinformation and half-truths. He can play in our faces about century-old history but when it comes to what’s going on now, he’s giving Nicki Minaj and Amber a run for their money as one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders. The Masked Singer host praised the president for “cleaning house” and “doing what he said he was gonna do.” Like Project 2025? “We got the Gulf of America now. He’s like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country,” Nick continued. What does any of that have to do with “caring about people of color?” Countless clapbacks claimed this is why you can’t rely on information from someone who struggles to remember his own children’s names. Moving on to Amber Rose’s unsolicited N-word wisdom after the flip. Amber Rose Thinks White People Should Say The N-Word, But Nobody Asked With Nicki Minaj, Teddy Riley, Nick Cannon, and possibly Chilli creating competition for Amber’s speaking spot in the next RNC, Amber Rose seemingly found a way to pull out the lead. February’s BAFTA incident was a reminder that the N-word will get the people going, even when it’s not said maliciously or voluntarily (due to Tourette Syndrome.) Enter Amber Rose with complaints about white people’s freedom of speech to say “n***a.” “White people should be able to say n***a. Because when you really stop giving a fuck about stupid, dumba** f****g words, we’ll stop killing each other,” she asserted. “You know if somebody says the hard ‘R’ and is pointing at you, is very different than rap lyrics, or just staying, ‘That’s my n***a,’ We’re all smart enough to know what’s right and wrong, so why are we creating so much damage and meaning behind it,” Amber continued. Who is “we?” Claiming Black people are the ones perpetuating violence around the N-word tells us everything we need to know. Notice how when it’s convenient, the history and origins suddenly don’t matter because “we’re smart enough to know” better. Then we’re smart enough to know the context of why it’s still considered unacceptable. Rap isn’t the problem; racism is and that’s what created the “damage and meaning” behind the N-word. And whoever wants to say the N-word already does, whether it’s right or wrong, intended as a slur or slang. And no real or imagined consequences have stopped it, so this is another intellectually dishonest and recycled hot take. Many critics are wondering why Amber Rose is even weighing in on Black American business if she doesn’t identify as Black or Black American in the first place. Of course, the Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, pulled up to remind us she clocked Amber back on their season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. This is nothing new from Amber Rose, a loud and proud Trump supporter, and many fans say they aren’t surprised if Nick Cannon is riding shotgun in the MAGA-mobile, too. If anything, the ignorance and misinformation is more disappointing than the beliefs they’re trying to justify. Conservative clout, won’t chase itself! What do you think of Nick Cannon and Amber Rose’s conservative comments?