Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty Let’s keep it real….. nothing un-alive’s your presence faster than mispronouncing something you’re trying to flex. You don’t have to be from Paris or Milan, but if you’re stepping into rooms, talking fashion, watches, or cars… you gotta say it right. Clean. Confident. No hesitation. Here’s the correction list… so you won’t be looking like a goofy at game time! 1. Hermès Say it: air-mez No “Her-meez.” Keep it sharp. 2. Givenchy Say it: zhee-von-shee If you’re saying the “G” hard… you’re off. 3. Porsche Say it: por-shuh Two syllables. Always. No debate. 4. Balmain Say it: bal-mahn Silent ending. Smooth delivery. 5. Louis Vuitton Say it: loo-ee vwee-ton You don’t rush this one. 6. Yves Saint Laurent Say it: eve san loh-ron “Yves” is Eve. Lock that in. 7. Bvlgari Say it: bool-gah-ree That “V” isn’t what you think it is. 8. Versace Say it: ver-sah-chee If you say “ver-sayce”… fix it immediately. 9. Moschino Say it: mos-key-no “K” sound. Not “sh.” 10. Tag Heuer Say it: tag hoy-er Respect the watch game. 11. Loewe Say it: loh-veh Most people butcher this. Don’t be most people. 12. Cartier Say it: car-tee-ay Smooth. Controlled. No extra noise. 13. Hublot Say it: oo-blo Silent “H.” Keep it clean. 14. Chloé Say it: klo-ay Simple — don’t overthink it. 15. Lancôme Say it: lahn-comb Soft ending. No hard “me.” Final Take This ain’t about being fancy; it’s about being sharp. Details matter. The way you speak, carry yourself, and move… that’s what separates you. Anybody can wear luxury. Not everybody can speak it correctly.