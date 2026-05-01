Source: Jacopo Raule \/ Getty 15 Best Chris Brown Music Videos of All Time When it comes to performance, visuals, and pure entertainment, Chris Brown is in a league of his own. From high-level choreography to cinematic storytelling, his music videos have helped define multiple eras of R&B and pop. If you’ve ever searched “Chris Brown best music videos,” “Chris Brown dancing videos,” or “top Chris Brown visuals,” this list breaks down the ones that truly stand out. RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour RELATED: Chris Brown’s BROWN Cover Isn’t New 5 R&B Albums That Inspired the Look RELATED: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour Here are 15 of the best Chris Brown music videos of all time: 1. “Run It!” The one that started it all. A young Chris Brown introduced himself with elite choreography and star power from day one. 2. “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” Smooth, clean, and classic. This video helped establish his R&B heartthrob image early in his career. 3. “Gimme That” One of his most underrated dance-heavy visuals. Pure performance and energy. 4. “With You” A simple but iconic visual. Walking through the city, connecting with fans, and showing his softer side. 5. “Forever” This video went viral before “viral” was even a thing. The wedding dance moment made it a cultural staple. 6. “Take You Down” Minimalist, but powerful. Focused entirely on choreography and stage presence. 7. “Look at Me Now” ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes High-energy, fast cuts, and unforgettable performances especially from Busta. 8. “Yeah 3x” Bright colors, big choreography, and feel-good energy. One of his most global pop moments. 9. “Turn Up the Music” One of his most creative visuals ever. Masks, dance battles, and next-level production. 10. “Fine China” A fan favorite. Storytelling meets choreography in a Michael Jackson-inspired visual. 11. “Don’t Judge Me” A deeper, more cinematic concept that shows his ability to tell emotional stories through visuals. 12. “New Flame” ft. Usher & Rick Ross Three heavy hitters, clean choreography, and a sleek all-white aesthetic. 13. “Loyal” ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga Fun, colorful, and West Coast energy throughout. A party visual that matched the song perfectly. 14. “Privacy” One of his most viral dance videos in recent years. The choreography alone carried this one across social media. 15. “Under the Influence” A newer-era standout. Smooth visuals, lighting, and vibe-driven storytelling that connected with a whole new audience. Whether you’ve been rocking with Chris Brown since “Run It!” or just tapped in during his newer era, one thing is undeniable, his music videos have set the standard for performance and creativity. From viral dance moments to cinematic storytelling, these visuals continue to influence artists and keep fans coming back every time he drops. Now we want to hear from you, what’s your favorite Chris Brown music video of all time? Let us know and keep it locked right here with Hot 100.9 for more music, culture, and throwbacks you don’t want to miss. Chris Brown’s music videos aren’t just visuals, they’re performances, moments, and cultural resets. Whether it’s choreography, storytelling, or just pure charisma, he continues to raise the bar every time he drops. From “Run It!” to “Under the Influence,” one thing is clear: Chris Brown doesn’t just make music videos, he creates experiences. RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour RELATED: Chris Brown’s BROWN Cover Isn’t New 5 R&B Albums That Inspired the Look RELATED: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour