Source: Pacers Set Franchise Record With 63 Losses In 2026 Season | How Does It Compare To Other Bad Seasons The Indiana Pacers concluded their 2026 season with a 133-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, setting a franchise record for the most losses in a single season at 63. Their 19-63 record surpassed their previous worst season in 1982-83, when they finished 20-62. This dismal performance marks a low point in the team’s history, highlighting a challenging year plagued by injuries and defensive struggles. RELATED | Does The Tyrese Haliburton Injury Change The Pacers Plans? | Yes It Did The Pacers’ season finale encapsulated their struggles, as they were overwhelmed in the paint, allowing 62 points inside. Despite a strong showing from Obi Toppin, who scored 21 points and hit seven three-pointers, the team couldn’t keep pace with the Pistons, who secured the Eastern Conference’s top playoff seed with a 60-22 record. RELATED | What To Know About The 2026 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, Schedule, Play-In Format & Key Dates This season joins a list of the Pacers’ historically poor campaigns. Their previous worst seasons include: • 1982-83: 20-62 record (.244 winning percentage) • 1984-85: 22-60 record (.268 winning percentage) • 2021-22: 25-57 record (.305 winning percentage) The 2026 season will be remembered as a rebuilding year for the Pacers, who faced significant challenges in maintaining competitiveness. With a young roster and potential offseason moves, the team will look to bounce back.