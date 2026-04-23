Source: Instagram / @doechii Women Crush Wednesday hits a little differently this week! Whether you’re a lesbian who is femme, non-binary, or you identify as a staddy, we celebrate you each and every day of the year, but just a tad bit extra along this year’s Lesbian Visibility Week (April 20-26, 2026). Originally celebrated in July 1990, this week was launched as a movement to celebrate lesbians, queer women, and nonbinary individuals who often face erasure in media and culture coupled with stereotypes and misrepresentation. From Doechii to Kehlani, Janelle Monae, Niecy Nash-Betts, and every beautiful queer queen in between, this week is for you, and yet another reminder that your presence is valued, supported and championed here at MadameNoire. This weekly Women Crush Wednesday list is about much more than eye candy, and hotties who continously catch our eyes and keep us on our toes, it is meant to empower all of our queer queen no matter what letter you make up in the LGBTQIA community! Check out this week’s queer queens below! RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens We’re Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18 1. Janelle Monae INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Singer Janelle Monae performs as a special guest on the Mojave Stage during weekend 2, day 2 of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) 2. Doechii LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Doechii attends The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 3. Niecy Nash-Betts HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Niecy Nash attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 4. Kehlani THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Kehlani attends the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival at Cavallo Ranch on April 11, 2026 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for REVOLVE) 5. Ty Young ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tamera Young attends a Birthday Celebration For The Legendary Jerry Clark at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on April 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 6. Tessa Thompson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: Tessa Thompson poses at the opening night of the new play “The Fear of 13” on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theater on April 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) 7. Tinashe INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tinashe visits Red Bull Mirage during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull) 8. Jozzy INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jozzy visits Red Bull Mirage during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull) 9. Queen Latifah LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: Queen Latifah accepts the Cultural Impact in Film Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) 10. Laverne Cox NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Actress Laverne Cox is seen arriving to the world premiere of Apple’s “Outcome” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) 11. Auntie Nae 12. Willow Smith 13. Victoria Monet 14. Big Boss Vette 15. Murph 16. Porsha Williams 17. Sway the Pro 18. Jerrie Johnson 19. Jessica Betts 20. Tia Hogue 21. Morgz 22. wellness.liss 23. Jasmin A. Robinson 24. Azzi Fudd 25. Tonya Latrice 26. Lena Waithe 27. traveling.auntie 28. Brandi 29. Brittany ‘Boss Britt’ Hodge 30. Chevena 31. Dym Mo’Nique 32. Alylah 33. Zaria 34. Tucker 35. Kennedy E. 36. Milan 37. Kari 38. Annabella 39. Heaven Grace 40. Goldie 41. Shanna Simon 42. Jus 43. MyLin Stokes Kennedy 44. SK 45. Amara Yacine 46. Sophia 47. Young M.A. 48. Kia Barnes 49. Raquel Willis 50. Maia RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Can Exist As Myself’ — ‘Pose’ Star Kya Azeen Brings Ballroom, Black Queerness & Big Energy To Broadway’s ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’ [Exclusive]