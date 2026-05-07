NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill\/Getty Images) Now that Met Gala Monday is behind us, it’s time to dive into Women Crush Wednesday, and this week Janelle Monáe takes the cake. During this year’s theme of “Costume Art,” Monáe shone alongside other queer queens like Tessa Thompson and Doechii, who hit the steps barefoot, looking like every crevice of her body was slathered in the finest cocoa butter (swoons). Check out this week’s edition of Women Crush Wednesday below. RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Booked & Busy Baddies Breaking Hearts (Hi Porsha!), Vol. 2 1. Janelle Monáe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton\/Getty Images) 2. Tessa Thompson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill\/Getty Images) 3. Doechii Doechii at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores\/Variety via Getty Images) 4. Laverne Cox NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Laverne Cox poses at the opening night for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” on Broadway at Studio 54 Theatre on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas\/WireImage) 5. Niecy Nash-Betts NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Niecy Nash is seen on April 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch\/Bauer-Griffin\/GC Images) 6. Victoria Monét LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Victoria Monét attends the 2026 Billboard Women in Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic) 7. Cynthia Erivo LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: Cynthia Erivo poses with her medal after completing the 2026 TCS London Marathon on April 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang\/WireImage) 8. Kehlani LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Kehlani attends the 2026 Billboard Women in Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic) 9. Porsha Williams 10. Jozzy 11. KWN 12. Sway the Pro 13. Big Boss Vette 14. Tinashe 15. Willow Smith 16. Jessica Betts 17. Keke Palmer Keke Palmer at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores\/Variety via Getty Images) 18. Ty Young 19. Victoria Bennie 20. Janae Sims 21. Choyce Brown 22. Murph 23. Jerrie Johnson 24. Tia Hogue 25. Kemi Marie 26. Jasmin A. Robinson 27. Morgz and Liss 28. Azzi Fudd 29. Tonya Latrice 30. Tam Young 31. Robin Roberts 32. traveling.auntie 33. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge 34. Chevena 35. Dym Mo’Nique 36. Alylah 37. Zaria 38. Tucker 39. Kennedy E. 40. Milan 41. Milena Sanchez 42. Kari 43. Annabella 44. Heaven Grace 45. Rosine 46. SK 47. Amara Yacine 48. Sophia 49. Young M.A. 50. Maia RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Can Exist As Myself’ — ‘Pose’ Star Kya Azeen Brings Ballroom, Black Queerness & Big Energy To Broadway’s ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’ [Exclusive]