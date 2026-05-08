Source: Joshua Applegate \/ Getty 10 Rico Nasty Songs You Need To Hear Before Chreece 2026 With Rico Nasty officially announced as one of the headliners for Chreece 2026, Indianapolis fans are getting ready for one of the wildest performances of the summer. Known for blending rap, punk energy, rage beats, rock influences, and fearless personality, Rico has built one of the most unique catalogs in modern hip-hop. Whether you are already a longtime fan or just now getting introduced ahead of Chreece, these are some of the essential tracks that helped define her career. RELATED: Chreece Festival RELATED: Chreece Festival Returns to Indianapolis With Rico Nasty, Jorjiana & More Here are 10 Rico Nasty songs you absolutely need in your playlist. 1. “Smack A B****” The song that helped launch Rico into internet rap stardom. Aggressive, loud, chaotic, and impossible to ignore, this remains one of her signature records. 2. “Rage” If you want to understand Rico Nasty’s punk-inspired side, start here. The production feels like a mosh pit and Rico sounds completely fearless over it. 3. “Countin’ Up” One of her hardest records lyrically and sonically. The beat knocks and Rico floats over it with nonstop confidence. 4. “OHFR?” This track became a viral fan favorite thanks to its energy and instantly recognizable hook. It is one of the best examples of Rico’s ability to create controlled chaos on a track. 5. “iCarly” One of Rico’s most creative and internet-breaking songs. The title alone got people talking, but the performance and delivery made it memorable. 6. “Poppin” Released during the Nightmare Vacation era, this record showed Rico balancing mainstream appeal while still keeping her signature sound intact. 7. “Tia Tamera” featuring Doja Cat Arguably one of the most recognizable songs in her catalog. Rico and Doja Cat delivered a high-energy anthem that still goes crazy years later. 8. “Key Lime OG” A more laid-back but still hard-hitting track that shows Rico can switch flows and vibes effortlessly without losing her identity. 9. “Money” This song captures Rico’s confidence, personality, and raw delivery perfectly. Simple beat, huge energy. 10. “Cheat Code” “Cheat Code” is one of Rico’s most underrated high-energy records. The production feels futuristic while Rico attacks the beat with the same aggressive style that has made her one of the most exciting performers in hip-hop. Rico Nasty being announced as one of the first women headliners in Chreece history feels like a major moment for the festival and Indianapolis hip-hop culture overall. With her stage presence, energy, and catalog, expect one of the most unforgettable sets of the weekend when Chreece takes over Fountain Square on August 29. RELATED: Chreece Festival RELATED: Chreece Festival Returns to Indianapolis With Rico Nasty, Jorjiana & More