The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May Nothing is better than race day in Indianapolis. Nothing is better than The Month of May in Indiana. In fact, there is no place else in the country that calls it “The Month of May.” But Hoosiers do, because it’s not just a month of the year: It is THE month of the year. And for Eatdrinksmoke, the largest nationally syndicated cigar and bourbon radio show in the country, nothing is better than enjoying a cigar at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to celebrate The Greatest Spectacle in Racing! This year, we’ve got the cigars from your favorite Central Indiana cigar lounges that you can get, and smoke, on race day. (And if you don’t live in Indiana, you can probably find these where you live, too!) And for one lucky person, you might be able to get them all from Tony Katz! Check out the list, and check out the shops where you can get them. Then, listen to Tony all week from 6-9am to find out how you might be able to get all of these cigars on race day. And, if you’re not going to the race, you can still smoke and enjoy them on your back patio while listening to the race on 93.1 WIBC-FM and http:\/\/WIBC.com Get more about Eat Drink Smoke at http:\/\/EatDrinkSmokeShow.com The List: Central Indiana has great cigar lounges. This list does not cover all of them, but here is Fingers and Tony’s list of where to find get some great sticks. Ask for them by name, and tell them you heard about it on Eat Drink Smoke and WIBC. Final Third Cigar & Whiskey Lounge in Ingalls The Micallef White 5” x 52 http:\/\/finalthirdcigar.com Maduro on Main in Fortville The Romeo y Julieta Reserva Real Profundo 6” x 54 http:\/\/maduroonmain.com Mississinewa Cigar Company in Gas City The Cuban Seed Cigars Behike Maduro 6” x 60 http:\/\/olemisscigars.com BLEND Bar Cigar in Indianapolis The Stoic Equanimity Toro 6” x 52 http:\/\/blendbarcigar.com Premier Arms in Brownsburg The BrickHouse Mighty Mighty Maduro 6 1\/4” x 60 http:\/\/premierarms.com Cigar Haven in Fishers The New World Puro Especial Toro 6 1\/2” x 52 http:\/\/thecigarhaven.com AND, don’t forget to check out these great shops for these cigars and more: Smokers Choice Brownsburg in Brownsburg http:\/\/smokerschoicecigarbar.com C&C Lounge – Cocktails & Cigars Cocktails & Cigars in Greenwood http:\/\/candclounge.com Cigar Box in Carmel, Westfield and on Shadeland Avenue http:\/\/thecigarboxonline.com Mister B’s Cigar Box in Avon http:\/\/mrbscigarbar.com