Source: Icon Sports Wire \/ Getty Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026) At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race begins before race day. Every May, the world’s greatest open-wheel drivers hurl their machines around the legendary 2.5-mile oval at speeds that defy comprehension, chasing one of motorsport’s most coveted honors: the pole position for the Indianapolis 500. Winning the pole at Indy is a statement. It means your car is the fastest of the fast, your crew built something special, and your nerve held firm when the entire paddock was watching. The driver who claims it earns $100,000, a trophy, and one weeks of spotlight. 2026 | Alex Palou Earns Pole for 110th Indy 500 2025 | Shwartzman The First Rookie To Take Indy 500 Pole In 42 Years The tradition stretches back to 1911, when the very first Indianapolis 500 was run and Lewis Strang earned the inaugural pole. In those early years, starting positions were determined by entry order and simple speed trials. But as the race grew into a global institution, so did the drama of qualifying. Today, it culminates in the Firestone Fast Six which is a shootout of the six quickest cars, running one at a time in a pressure-cooker atmosphere unique to any sport. The pole does not guarantee the win. Of the 110 races run through 2026, the pole sitter has gone on to win just 21 times. Of the more than 70 unique drivers to win the Indy pole, most have done it only once — a reminder of how rarely the stars align perfectly. Only three rookies have ever claimed the top spot: Lewis Strang in 1911, Italian road-racer Teo Fabi in 1983, and Robert Shwartzman in 2025 — a feat that stunned the paddock each time it occurred. Take a look below at the Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026). YearDriverQualifying Speed2026Alex Palou232.248 mph2025Robert Shwartzman232.790 mph2024Scott McLaughlin234.220 mph2023Alex Palou234.217 mph2022Scott Dixon234.046 mph2021Scott Dixon231.685 mph2020Marco Andretti231.068 mph2019Simon Pagenaud229.992 mph2018Ed Carpenter229.618 mph2017Scott Dixon232.164 mph2016James Hinchcliffe230.760 mph2015Scott Dixon226.760 mph2014Ed Carpenter231.067 mph2013Ed Carpenter228.762 mph2012Ryan Briscoe226.484 mph2011Alex Tagliani227.472 mph2010Hélio Castroneves224.864 mph2009Hélio Castroneves224.864 mph2008Scott Dixon226.366 mph2007Hélio Castroneves225.817 mph2006Sam Hornish Jr.228.985 mph2005Tony Kanaan227.566 mph2004Buddy Rice222.024 mph2003Hélio Castroneves231.725 mph2002Bruno Junqueira231.342 mph2001Scott Sharp226.037 mph2000Greg Ray223.471 mph1999Arie Luyendyk225.179 mph1998Billy Boat223.503 mph1997Arie Luyendyk218.263 mph1996Scott Brayton233.718 mph1995Scott Brayton231.604 mph1994Al Unser Jr.228.011 mph1993Arie Luyendyk223.967 mph1992Roberto Guerrero232.482 mph1991Rick Mears224.113 mph1990Emerson Fittipaldi225.301 mph1989Rick Mears223.885 mph1988Rick Mears219.198 mph1987Mario Andretti215.390 mph1986Rick Mears216.828 mph1985Pancho Carter212.583 mph1984Tom Sneva210.029 mph1983Teo Fabi207.395 mph1982Rick Mears207.004 mph1981Bobby Unser200.546 mph1980Johnny Rutherford192.256 mph1979Rick Mears193.736 mph1978Tom Sneva202.156 mph1977Tom Sneva198.884 mph1976Johnny Rutherford188.957 mph1975A.J. Foyt193.976 mph1974A.J. Foyt191.632 mph1973Johnny Rutherford198.413 mph1972Bobby Unser195.940 mph1971Peter Revson178.696 mph1970Al Unser170.221 mph1969A.J. Foyt170.568 mph1968Joe Leonard171.559 mph1967Mario Andretti168.982 mph1966Mario Andretti165.899 mph1965A.J. Foyt161.233 mph1964Jimmy Clark158.828 mph1963Parnelli Jones151.153 mph1962Parnelli Jones150.370 mph1961Eddie Sachs147.481 mph1960Eddie Sachs146.592 mph1959Johnny Thomson145.908 mph1958Dick Rathmann145.974 mph1957Pat O’Connor143.948 mph1956Pat Flaherty145.596 mph1955Jerry Hoyt140.045 mph1954Jack McGrath141.033 mph1953Bill Vukovich138.392 mph1952Fred Agabashian138.010 mph1951Duke Nalon136.498 mph1950Walt Faulkner134.343 mph1949Duke Nalon132.939 mph1948Rex Mays130.577 mph1947Ted Horn126.564 mph1946Cliff Bergere126.471 mph1941Mauri Rose128.691 mph1940Rex Mays127.850 mph1939Jimmy Snyder130.138 mph1938Floyd Roberts125.506 mph1937Bill Cummings123.455 mph1936Rex Mays119.644 mph1935Rex Mays120.736 mph1934Kelly Petillo119.329 mph1933Bill Cummings118.521 mph1932Lou Moore117.363 mph1931Russ Snowberger112.769 mph1930Billy Arnold113.268 mph1929Cliff Woodbury120.599 mph1928Leon Duray122.391 mph1927Frank Lockhart120.100 mph1926Earl Cooper111.735 mph1925Leon Duray113.196 mph1924Jimmy Murphy108.037 mph1923Tommy Milton108.170 mph1922Jimmy Murphy100.500 mph1921Ralph DePalma100.750 mph1920Ralph DePalma99.650 mph1919René Thomas104.780 mph1916Johnny Aitken96.690 mph1915Howdy Wilcox98.900 mph1914Jean Chassagne—1913Caleb Bragg—1912Gil Anderson—1911Lewis Strang— Note: The race was not held in 1917–1918 (World War I) or 1942–1945 (World War II). Speed data unavailable for some early races when qualifying was determined by entry order rather than timed runs.