Source: John Nacion \/ Getty 20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write Kandi Burruss has one of the craziest songwriting résumés in music history. While a lot of people know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Xscape, many don’t realize she helped write some of the biggest R&B and pop records ever made. From girl group anthems to global chart-toppers, here are 20 songs connected to Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog. RELATED: Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle RELATED: Kandi Burruss Says She’s Divorcing Todd Tucker For A ‘Specific Situation,’ Denies Businessman’s Battling Their Prenup 1. No Scrubs — TLC One of the most iconic R&B songs of all time and arguably Kandi’s most legendary songwriting credit. 2. Bills, Bills, Bills — Destiny’s Child Kandi helped create Destiny’s Child’s first No. 1 hit. 3. Bug a Boo — Destiny’s Child Another classic from the Destiny’s Child and Kandi Burruss era. 4. There You Go — Pink Before Pink became a global superstar, Kandi co-wrote this breakout hit that helped launch her career into the mainstream. 5. Shape of You — Ed Sheeran Kandi later received songwriting credit on the worldwide smash because of similarities to “No Scrubs.” 6. Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored — Ariana Grande Kandi received credit through interpolation ties connected to *NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill.” 7. It Makes Me Ill — *NSYNC One of the deeper cuts from *NSYNC’s massively successful “No Strings Attached” album. 8. Pop Ya Collar — Usher Kandi helped write this smooth early-2000s Usher record. 9. Girl Talk — TLC Another TLC record tied to Kandi’s songwriting catalog. 10. If I Was Your Man — Joe A standout R&B record from the early 2000s. 11. Jane Doe — Alicia Keys Kandi also contributed to Alicia Keys’ catalog. 12. X-Girlfriend — Mariah Carey Yes, Kandi even has credits connected to Mariah Carey. 13. Tell Me No — Whitney Houston Another legendary vocalist connected to Kandi’s pen. 14. Good Guy — Boyz II Men Kandi’s songwriting influence stretches across multiple eras of R&B. 15. Don’t Think I’m Not — Kandi Kandi stepped into the spotlight herself with this solo hit in 2000. 16. Just Kickin’ It — Xscape One of Xscape’s signature hits and a major part of Kandi’s rise in music. 17. Who Can I Run To — Xscape A timeless R&B classic still heavily played today. 18. Feels So Good — Xscape Another fan favorite from Xscape’s golden era. 19. Understanding — Xscape One of the songs that helped establish Xscape as one of the top R&B groups of the ‘90s. 20. Tardy for the Party — Kim Zolciak Reality TV history was made with this one. Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog is honestly one of the most overlooked in music. Whether it’s R&B, pop, or songs that got sampled into modern hits, there’s a good chance she helped soundtrack your life in some way.