Source: FOX 59 INDIANAPOLIS — Someone shot and killed a man Wednesday morning on the north side of Indianapolis. “We believe that a 911 caller was approached by two individuals who were wearing masks and were armed,” IMPD Officer Drew Brown said in a Wednesday press conference. “At some point, an exchange of gunfire occured, and an individual was shot.” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they arrived on Woodmere Circle, not far from JCC Indianapolis, shortly after 5:30 a.m. That’s where they found the man with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Officers are investigating the shooting.