Source: Instagram Pride Month is still in full swing, with barriers being broken and expression of love and living-in-truth sitting bolder than ever before. As the month ticks on, we’re celebrating bisexual queens like Porsha Williams leaning fully into her love for the ladies, and women like Choyce Brown being admired aloud by her lover, Janae Sims. We’ll even take it a step further, with this year’s Tony Awards. Qween Jean made history as the first openly trans person to receive a Tony, thanks to her win in the Costume Design category for her work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball. We love to see our people take pride in advocating and holding dear space for the ones they love. Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens this week below. RELATED CONTENT: #WCW—50 Queer Queens Who Are Making Pride Month Hotter Than Ever (Wait Until You See Tiara Kelly!), Vol. 25 1. Porsha Williams 2. Tinashe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Tinashe attends MoMA’s Party In The Garden 2026 at The Museum of Modern Art on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art) 3. Cynthia Erivo MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 07: Cynthia Erivo is seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki\/FilmMagic) 4. Brittney Griner COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – JUNE 02: Brittney Griner #42 of the Connecticut Sun looks on against the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena on June 02, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin\/Getty Images) 5. Kehlani BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Kehlani attends the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner\/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards) 6. Queen Latifah NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Queen Latifah attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis\/FilmMagic) 7. Lena Waithe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Lena Waithe attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill\/Getty Images) 8. Azzi Fudd LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings looks on before facing the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes\/Getty Images) 9. Willow Smith BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: (L-R) Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Christian Louboutin celebrates Jaden Smith’s Men’s Collection Launch at Christian Louboutin Rodeo on June 04, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur\/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin) 10. BRE-Z Sasha Lance and Bre-Z at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi\/Variety via Getty Images) 11. Tia Hogue 12. Janae Sims 13. Shema Love 14. Shakira Javonni 15. Sophia Yeshi 16. Racquel Simone 17. Sydney Mack 18. Alylah 19. Caela 20. KE’ALOHILANI 21. Kii Kii 22. Qween Jean 23. Carlneesha 24. Liyah Adams 25. Aylissa Amarni 26. Timari 27. Nia 28. Ke 29. Daisha Paris 30. Milena Sanchez 31. Milan 32. Lulu 33. therealhadah._ 34. Dee Omega 35. Nakia Stephens 36. Jade Harriel 37. Cinnamon Toast Munch 38. Kalais 39. S4 40. Leilani Koi 41. Dill 42. Jade Monét 43. Hazel 44. D 45. Crismely Pérez 46. Ocean 47. Ken 48. Dime 49. Joy 50. Aniyah Alexander RELATED CONTENT: ‘Recipe For Change’: Hayley Kiyoko, B. Scott, Mal Wright And More Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Community And Their Diverse Experiences