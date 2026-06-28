Source: Bennett Raglin\/ Christopher Polk\/ Frazer Harrison\/ Source: Gilbert Flores, Emma McIntyre Your fave celebs are serving couture and confidence at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater for the 2026 BET Awards. Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” stunning style standouts in reality TV, music, and fashion are turning heads before the evening’s performances, tributes, and acceptance speeches, As previously reported, this year’s ceremony is hosted by Druski and will celebrate Black excellence across music, film, television, and sports while honoring two generations of trailblazing talent. Lauryn Hill is set to receive the Living Legend Icon Award, recognizing her enduring impact on hip-hop, soul, and R&B nearly three decades after The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Teyana Taylor will be honored as the 2026 Icon of the Year following her recent run as one of entertainment’s most dynamic multihyphenates across music, film, fashion, and directing. Before the festivities began, Coco Jones was seen on the scene radiating in a fiery red gown… Source: Christopher Polk \/ Getty Source: Christopher Polk \/ Getty while Love Island USA breakout baddie Olandria brought her Bama Barbie essence to the carpet in a striking yellow look. Source: Bennett Raglin \/ Getty Source: Gilbert Flores \/ Getty Fresh off welcoming her first child earlier this year, “Big Mama” was seen on the scene. Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Latto turned heads in a figure-flattering ensemble that showcased her bangin’ post-baby baaawdy. Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Teyana Taylor looked so stunning in a crimson couture look. Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Similarly, Lizzo showcased her shape in a curve-caressing nude-colored dress. Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Eva Marcille also made a memorable entrance in a vibrant lime green ensemble, debuting a chic, cropped hairstyle after recently cutting off her signature locs. Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Whose 2026 BET Awards red carpet look is your fave??? The iconic Janet Jackson walked the carpet at the 2026 BET Awards. Source: Earl Gibson III \/ Getty Source: Christopher Polk \/ Getty Our favorite Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox, was seen on the scene at the 2026 BET Awards. Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Nia Long also turned heads while looking beautifully bronzed. Source: Christopher Polk \/ Getty Source: Aaron J. Thornton \/ Getty Chloe Bailey served Marilyn Monroe-style beauty with this blonde look for the awards. Source: Frazer Harrison \/ Getty Source: Gilbert Flores \/ Getty As for Porsha Williams, she served goddess vibes in green alongside her boo, Patrice “Sway McKinney.” Source: Aaron J. Thornton \/ Getty Source: Bennett Raglin \/ Getty Source: Christopher Polk \/ Getty As for Doechii, she delivered in this baaaawdy baring cut-out dress. Source: Earl Gibson III \/ Getty Earl Gibson III Frazer Harrison Christopher Polk Aaron J. Thornton Earl Gibson III Frazer Harrison Frazer Harrison Aaron J. Thornton Earl Gibson III Gilbert Flores Gilbert Flores Aaron J. Thornton Christopher Polk Frazer Harrison Christopher Polk Frazer Harrison Frazer Harrison Christopher Polk Frazer Harrison Bennett Raglin Aaron J. Thornton Earl Gibson III Frazer Harrison Frazer Harrison Christopher Polk Frazer Harrison Frazer Harrison Frazer Harrison Gilbert Flores Bennett Raglin