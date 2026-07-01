Source: Ezra Shaw \/ Getty As anticipation continues to build around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding, new details about the couple’s alleged guest confidentiality agreement are making headlines. According to multiple reports, guests are expected to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before attending the event. However, the reported document doesn’t appear to carry financial penalties or legal consequences if someone violates it. Instead, the alleged consequences are said to be more social than legal, including the possibility of being publicly called out or excluded from future events. Fans have also speculated that Swift’s famously loyal fanbase would be quick to criticize anyone who leaked private details from the celebration. While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed wedding plans, reports claim the couple—who began dating in September 2023 and reportedly got engaged last August—are preparing for a ceremony around the Fourth of July holiday. Rumors about the venue have shifted in recent weeks. Early reports pointed to Rhode Island’s Ocean House, while more recent speculation suggests festivities could take place in New York City, with Madison Square Garden mentioned as a possible location for at least part of the celebration. Some reports also note planned street closures around the venue and that several of Kelce’s teammates are staying nearby for the holiday week. As of now, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the date, location, or any details surrounding the reported wedding, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official news.