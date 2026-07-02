Source: Eli Pruett \/ Getty While the concerts may be the main attraction, New Orleans offers plenty to experience without spending a dime. Between daytime events, local culture and historic neighborhoods, there are countless ways to enjoy the city while taking a break from the festival. TRENDING: ESSENCE Festival 2026: Know Before You Go Whether you’re traveling on a budget or simply looking to explore, these free activities will help you make the most of your ESSENCE Festival weekend. TRENDING: Essence Festival Through The Years: Moments That Made History Walk Through the French Quarter TRENDING: Best Food Spots In New Orleans, Louisiana Visit Jackson Square Listen to Street Musicians on Bourbon and Royal Street Visit Mississippi River at Woldenberg Park Explore the Garden District Ride the Historic St. Charles Streetcar Sazerac House French Quarter Museum Night Free ESSENCE Festival Marketplace Events (Multiple Vendors) TRENDING: Essence Fest 2026: Stacked Lineup Announced Despite Debt Woes Congo Square in Louis Armstrong Park City Park’s Scenic Walking Trails Visit the Historic Tremé Neighborhood Walk along Magazine Street Audubon Louisiana Nature Center