Source: Bettmann \/ Getty 26 Black Leaders Everyone Should Know: The Future Black Leaders Afrobet Black history is more than a month. It is a story of innovators, activists, educators, artists, entrepreneurs, and changemakers whose impact continues to shape the world. To help make Black history more engaging and accessible, Future Black Leaders, Inc. created the Afrobet, an educational initiative that introduces one influential Black leader for every letter of the alphabet. Whether you’re a student, teacher, parent, or lifelong learner, the Afrobet is designed to spark curiosity and encourage deeper conversations about the people whose contributions are often overlooked in traditional history lessons. From Angela Davis to Zora Neale Hurston, here is the official Future Black Leaders Afrobet. RELATED: Local Black Nonprofit Collabs with 21 Campuses for Breast Cancer Initiatives RELATED: 400+ Students Attend 8th Annual FBL Summit at Butler RELATED: 10 Student Organizations Every Black Leader Should Be Joining A: Angela Davis Political activist, scholar, and author whose lifelong work has focused on civil rights, prison reform, and social justice. B: Bobby Seale Co founder of the Black Panther Party, Bobby Seale helped build one of the most influential Black political organizations in American history. C: Carter G. Woodson Known as the Father of Black History, Carter G. Woodson founded Negro History Week, which later became Black History Month. D: Dorothy Vaughan A pioneering mathematician and computer programmer at NASA whose work helped pave the way for America’s early space missions. E: Ella Baker One of the greatest grassroots organizers of the Civil Rights Movement, Baker believed strong communities create strong leaders. F: Fred Hampton Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party whose vision for unity and community empowerment continues to inspire generations. G: George Washington Carver Scientist, inventor, and educator who revolutionized agriculture through groundbreaking research and innovation. H: Huey P. Newton Co founder of the Black Panther Party and a leading voice for Black self determination and community programs. I: Ida B. Wells Journalist and activist whose fearless investigations exposed the horrors of lynching and racial violence in America. J: Jimmy Garrett and Jerry Varnado Student leaders of the Third World Liberation Front who helped establish ethnic studies programs at colleges and universities across the country. K: Kathleen Cleaver Civil rights attorney, professor, and former Black Panther Party communications secretary who has spent decades advocating for justice. L: Langston Hughes Poet, playwright, and central figure of the Harlem Renaissance whose words continue to inspire readers around the world. M: Marsha P. Johnson Trailblazing LGBTQ+ activist whose advocacy helped shape the modern movement for equality and inclusion. N: Nina Simone Singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist who used music as a powerful tool for social change. O: O.W. Gurley Entrepreneur and visionary who helped build Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District, famously known as Black Wall Street. P: Patrisse Cullors Co founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and a leading advocate for racial justice and community organizing. Q: Quanell X Community organizer and civil rights activist known for advocating on behalf of underserved communities and speaking out against injustice. R: Richard Humphrey Civil rights activist and educator who dedicated his life to expanding educational opportunities and fighting segregation. S: Stokely Carmichael Later known as Kwame Ture, Carmichael helped popularize the Black Power movement and inspired a generation of activists. T: Thurgood Marshall The first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice whose legal victories helped dismantle segregation in America. U: Unita Zelma Blackwell Civil rights leader and voting rights advocate who became the first Black woman elected mayor in Mississippi. V: Vivian Conley Educator and civil rights advocate who worked to advance racial equality through community leadership and activism. W: W. E. B. Du Bois Scholar, historian, author, and co founder of the NAACP whose work transformed the study of race and equality. X: Xernona Clayton Brady Civil rights leader, broadcaster, and trailblazer who helped desegregate public institutions and became one of the South’s first Black television hosts. Y: Yolanda King Activist, actress, and the eldest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who carried forward her family’s legacy of justice. Z: Zora Neale Hurston Celebrated author and anthropologist best known for Their Eyes Were Watching God and for preserving African American folklore. The Future Black Leaders Afrobet was created to encourage learning beyond the classroom and remind people that Black excellence can be found in every field, from science and education to business, literature, politics, and the arts. By learning one name at a time, students and communities can gain a deeper understanding of the leaders whose courage, innovation, and vision have helped shape history. Which letter inspires you the most?