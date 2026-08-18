‘Jay & Pamela’ Finale Clip: Jay Admits Feeling Guilty For Worrying His Parents Ahead Of Another Surgery—‘I Don’t Feel Like It’s Normal’

Jay faces an unknown recovery from gallbladder surgery due to his rare bone disorder, Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

Jay feels guilty for the constant worry his health issues cause his parents, who reassure him they only want his happiness.

Pamela supports Jay as he undergoes a difficult surgery, while also pursuing her own goals like driving lessons.

Source: Jay & Pamela / TLC

Jay is preparing for surgery and opening up about the emotional burden he’s quietly carried because of his health challenges in BOSSIP’s exclusive Jay & Pamela finale clip.

The GLAAD-nominated TLC series that airs its finale tonight at 10 PM ET/PT follows newlyweds Jay and Pamela Chavez as they navigate marriage, independence, and their next chapter together while living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Type 3, a rare brittle bone disorder.

Season 2 has seen the couple settle into their own apartment with their beloved dog, Cheddar, while embracing the joyful, messy, and meaningful realities of building an independent life together.

The heartwarming pair have also reached several major milestones, including traveling to New York for their first-ever fashion show debut together and celebrating Jay’s 30th birthday. At the same time, they’ve started having some of their biggest conversations about the future, including whether a baby could one day be part of their growing family.

Tonight’s Season 2 finale titled “I See You, I Choose You,” takes an emotional turn when Jay checks into the hospital for urgent surgery, and complications leave his family fearing for his future.

Jay & Pamela Finale Clip

In BOSSIP’s exclusive clip, Jay reveals that he’s preparing to have his gallbladder removed and admits that living with OI makes it difficult to predict how his body will respond to the procedure.

“The recovery is kind of unknown because, you know, with the OI and stuff,” he says to his parents, noting that his previous surgery required roughly seven weeks before he felt fully recovered.

Source: Jay & Pamela / TLC

As Jay prepares for another operation, he has an emotional conversation with his mother and father about the toll his health challenges have taken on his family.

Source: Jay & Pamela / TLC

Source: Jay & Pamela / TLC

“I know you always worry about me,” he tells his mom, recalling a period when she was afraid to answer phone calls concerning him because she feared something had happened.

Source: Jay & Pamela / TLC

Jay then admits that those fears have left him carrying guilt.

“As much as I try to not give you something to worry about, I feel like I still do,” he says. “I feel a lot of guilt because, like, it doesn’t feel like it’s normal for your parents to have to worry about, like, always, ‘Is my kid going to make it in the surgery?’” he adds. Source: Jay & Pamela / TLC

While Jay acknowledges that his health is neither his fault nor a burden he should have to carry, he admits that the feeling has stayed with him.

Luckily, his loving mother reassures him.

“Your dad and I, we don’t want you to feel guilty,” she says. “You bring us tons of joy. This is part of the package.” Source: Jay & Pamela / TLC

This touching exchange comes ahead of a particularly difficult surgery for Jay, as the finale will show complications leaving his loved ones concerned about his recovery.

Meanwhile, his wife Pamela attempts to focus on her driving lessons while worrying about her husband, and Jay remains determined to make her birthday unforgettable despite what he’s going through.

Take an exclusive look below.

The Season 2 finale of Jay & Pamela airs tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

‘Jay & Pamela’ Finale Clip: Jay Admits Feeling Guilty For Worrying His Parents Ahead Of Another Surgery—‘I Don’t Feel Like It’s Normal’ was originally published on bossip.com