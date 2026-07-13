Unsplash.com royalty-free image #eLG6MsOeupk, '' uploaded by RETRATO INMOBILIARIO (https:\/\/unsplash.com\/@retratoinmobiliario), retrieved from https:\/\/unsplash.com\/photos\/modern-white-house-with-illuminated-pathway-at-dusk-eLG6MsOeupk on July 13th, 2026. License details available at https:\/\/unsplash.com\/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License Luxury landscaping ideas inspired by celebrity estates are creating resort-style outdoor living spaces and framing the property with mature trees and architectural plantings. You can also use water features that become the landscape’s centerpiece and use custom lighting to showcase the landscape after dark. Architectural Digest shows that the most expensive celebrity real estate transactions of 2025 range from $37 million to $82.5 million, which is money that most of us don’t have. That doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t create something luxurious and elegant, though. By using luxury landscaping ideas from celebrity estates, you can transform your own outdoor space into something amazing. Create Resort-Style Outdoor Living Spaces Like Hollywood Retreats Many celebrity estates blur the line between home and luxury resort by treating outdoor spaces as extensions of the interior. Instead of a single patio, they often feature multiple “outdoor rooms” in these luxury outdoor spaces that are designed for: • Dining • Entertaining • Lounging • Relaxation You can recreate this feeling by combining covered seating areas, outdoor kitchens, fire features, and elegant pergolas with thoughtfully planned landscaping that ties everything together. Layering lush greenery around these spaces can create privacy while softening hardscape elements. Frame the Property With Mature Trees and Architectural Plantings One hallmark of celebrity estates is the sense of privacy achieved without sacrificing beauty. Instead of relying solely on tall fences, luxury landscapes use: • Mature trees • Layered hedges • Flowering shrubs • Ornamental grasses You can mimic a celebrity garden by using evergreen hedges and strategically placing specimen trees as focal points. Mixing plant heights and textures creates depth that makes gardens feel professionally designed instead of flat or repetitive. You can also keep the landscape green and healthy with mulch delivery from a local supplier. Can Water Features Become the Landscape’s Centerpiece? Luxury homes frequently use water as one of their upscale landscaping features. Don’t treat fountains or pools as separate amenities; celebrity-inspired designs integrate them into the overall garden plan. In celebrity estate landscaping, you’ll see: • Reflecting pools • Cascading waterfalls • Natural-looking ponds • Elegant fountains These all create movement and calming sound while drawing attention to key areas of the property. You can pair water features with stone pathways, ambient lighting, and carefully selected plants to enhance the sense of tranquility. How Can You Use Custom Lighting to Showcase the Landscape After Dark? A high-end garden often has professionally planned landscape lighting so people can enjoy it at night, too. Forget about relying on a few bright floodlights, though; luxury designs layer different lighting techniques to highlight not only architectural features but also specimen trees, water features, and garden paths. Uplighting can create dramatic silhouettes beneath mature trees, while subtle path lights improve safety without overwhelming the landscape. Soft accent light around seating areas can also encourage evening entertaining and extend the usability of outdoor living spaces throughout the year. Do Luxury Landscaping Like a Celebrity Luxury landscaping is stunning, especially when it’s inspired by celebrity properties. The good news is that you don’t need a ton of money to create those looks, so any house can be tastefully landscaped, even if the homeowner’s on a budget. Read more interesting articles by browsing our other pages now.