Source: Radio One \/ Radio One Indiana Black Expo’s Performing Arts Academy Is Helping Indianapolis Youth Find Their Voice Every summer, thousands of students are looking for something meaningful to do while school is out. For many Indianapolis youth, the answer has been the Indiana Black Expo Performing Arts Academy (PAA), a program that’s doing much more than teaching creative skills. It’s helping young people discover confidence, friendships, and career paths they never expected. On a special edition of B Swift’s Guys Guide powered by Eskenazi Health, B Swift stepped outside the studio and into Indiana Black Expo’s headquarters, where students themselves took over the production of the episode. From operating cameras and audio equipment to conducting behind-the-scenes production, the youth weren’t just talking about their experiences—they were putting their new skills to work. RELATED: B Swifts Guys Guide Mentally Prepared RELATED: BSwift’s Guys Guide Welcomes Brother Jamaal Shabazz RELATED: B Swift’s Guys Guide: Keith’s Story of Growth and Redemption “I Didn’t Even Want To Come” One of the biggest themes throughout the conversation was how many students almost missed out on the experience. Several admitted they originally had no interest in spending their weekends or summer break in another program. But after giving PAA a chance, their perspective completely changed. Jacobe explained that he initially thought the academy would simply take away his free time, but now credits the program with introducing him to music production, photography, videography, and a community of people who share his interests. Others echoed similar stories, saying they expected another classroom environment but instead found creative freedom and lifelong friendships. More Than Creative Arts While students learn photography, videography, music production, dance, and theater, they also leave with something equally valuable: confidence. Hosanna, who recently moved from California, shared how difficult it was adjusting to a new environment. She says PAA became a place where she finally felt comfortable being herself around people who looked like her. Another student, Kyla, opened up about struggling to trust people after difficult friendships during the school year. Through the academy, she found a supportive group that helped bring back the joy of simply being a kid again. Those moments may not appear on a résumé, but they may be some of the most important lessons students take away. Real World Skills That Pay Off The academy isn’t just introducing students to hobbies. They’re learning professional cameras, audio equipment, studio production, music software, photography techniques, and video production skills that can translate directly into careers or side hustles. One student talked about realizing videography could become a source of income, while another explained how the photography skills she’s learning today could eventually help pay for college. Music students also described working inside professional recording studios alongside experienced producers while collaborating with fellow young artists on original music. A Community That Keeps Students Coming Back Perhaps the biggest takeaway from every interview was the sense of belonging. Nearly every student spoke about the friendships they formed, supportive instructors, and the welcoming environment that kept them excited to return each day. What started as a summer program quickly became a second family. As B Swift wrapped up the episode, one message became clear: Indiana Black Expo’s Performing Arts Academy isn’t just preparing students for careers in the arts. It’s preparing them for life. For parents searching for meaningful opportunities that blend creativity, leadership, and personal development, the students themselves may have made the strongest case.