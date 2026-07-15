Source: Kevin Rawls \/ Radio One Digital Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2025 Recap: Relive Keith Sweat, SWV, Cameo & More Every summer, the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration brings thousands together for a weekend filled with culture, community, and unforgettable entertainment. One of the biggest highlights each year is the Music Heritage Festival, and if you were there in 2025, you already know it delivered one incredible night of legendary performances. Last year’s lineup featured R&B icon Keith Sweat, powerhouse trio SWV, funk legends Cameo, Grammy winner Deniece Williams, and Christopher Williams. From the first note to the final encore, fans packed IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, singing every lyric, dancing in the aisles, and creating memories that will last for years to come. If you missed it or just want to relive the experience, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite moments from last year’s festival. Check out the Instagram videos below and take a trip back to one of the biggest nights of Summer Celebration. RELATED: Join Karen Vaughn Live at the Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival Outdoor Concert RELATED: Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration RELATED: KEM To Headline 2026 IBE Music Heritage Festival in Indianapolis Instagram Recap Videos Keith Sweat had the crowd singing hit after hit. SWV brought timeless R&B classics that had fans on their feet. Cameo turned the stadium into one big dance party. Deniece Williams reminded everyone why her voice remains legendary. The crowd, the atmosphere, and the Summer Celebration experience made it a night Indianapolis won’t soon forget. The Music Continues in 2026 Now it’s time to do it all again. The 2026 Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival returns Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium. This year’s lineup features KEM, October London, King George, and Midnight Star, bringing together some of the biggest names in R&B, soul, and funk for another unforgettable evening. Whether you’ve attended every year or you’re thinking about experiencing it for the first time, the Music Heritage Festival continues to be one of the signature events of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration. Grab your tickets, bring your family and friends, and get ready for another night of great music, unforgettable performances, and memories you’ll be talking about long after the final song. We’ll see you at the Music Heritage Festival. 🎶