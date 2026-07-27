Source: Purdue9394 \/ Getty 10 Fun Facts About Indianapolis IMAX Theaters When people think of Indianapolis, they probably think of racing, basketball, or the Colts. But movie lovers know Indy is also home to one of the best IMAX experiences anywhere in the country. Here are 10 fun facts you may not know. RELATED: All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World RELATED: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About IMAX 1. Indianapolis Has One of the World’s Rarest IMAX Theaters The IMAX Theater inside the Indiana State Museum is one of only a handful of theaters in the world capable of showing movies in true IMAX 70mm film. That’s why movie fans travel from across the country to experience blockbuster releases here. 2. People Travel Hundreds of Miles Just to Watch Movies Here For films like The Odyssey and Oppenheimer, fans have driven from states like Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio just to experience Indianapolis’ legendary IMAX screen. 3. It’s Located Inside a Museum Unlike most IMAX theaters found inside shopping malls, Indianapolis’ most famous IMAX is actually located inside the Indiana State Museum in White River State Park, making it one of the most unique movie destinations in America. 4. The Screen Is Six Stories Tall The Indiana State Museum IMAX features a massive six story screen that towers over audiences, creating one of the most immersive movie experiences in the Midwest. 5. Indianapolis Has Multiple IMAX Locations Many people don’t realize Indianapolis has more than one IMAX theater. In addition to the Indiana State Museum, moviegoers can also catch IMAX movies at AMC Castleton Square, AMC Indianapolis 17, and AMC Traders Point. 6. Christopher Nolan Fans Know Indy Is the Place to Be Whenever Christopher Nolan releases a movie filmed for IMAX, Indianapolis immediately becomes one of the hottest ticket destinations in the country because of its rare 70mm capabilities. 7. Some Movies Sell Out Weeks in Advance Major IMAX releases have become such a big deal that popular showtimes often sell out weeks before opening day, with movie fans planning trips around available seats. 8. You Can Watch Hollywood Movies and Nature Films The Indiana State Museum IMAX doesn’t just show blockbuster movies. Throughout the year it also features educational documentaries, science films, and nature adventures that take full advantage of the giant screen. 9. Free Parking Is a Huge Bonus Downtown Unlike many major cities, visitors seeing movies at the Indiana State Museum IMAX can often take advantage of free parking during select movie events, making the experience even more appealing for out of town guests. 10. Indianapolis Is One of the Best Places in America to Experience IMAX Whether you’re watching the latest superhero movie, a breathtaking documentary, or Christopher Nolan’s newest epic, Indianapolis has quietly become one of the country’s premier destinations for serious movie fans thanks to its rare IMAX technology and passionate audience. From six story screens to one of the world’s rarest IMAX projection systems, Indianapolis has earned a reputation as one of the best places in America to experience movies exactly the way filmmakers intended. The next time a blockbuster hits theaters, you might not have to leave Indiana for one of the best movie experiences anywhere.