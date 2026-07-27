Source: Dee-1 Indiana Black expo \/ Dee-1 Indiana Black expo Dee-1 Explains Why Indiana Black Expo Matters and Shares the Advice Anthony Anderson Gave Him For Dee-1, Indiana Black Expo is more than just another stop on the calendar. While attending the 2026 Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, the rapper and activist sat down with CVBER to talk about why he continues to return to Indianapolis, how the city has embraced his message, and why encouragement from actor Anthony Anderson continues to fuel his mission. RELATED: Rapper Dee-1 Challenges Hip-Hop Hypocrisy on The Morning Hustle RELATED: Dee-1 Talks Faith, Hip Hop, and Why He Refuses to Compromise the Culture at Indiana Black Expo RELATED: Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration RELATED: Indiana Black Expo 2026 Recap: Photos, Videos and Highlights From Summer Celebration Although Dee-1 performed during Expo weekend, he says events like Indiana Black Expo are about much more than taking the stage. “I’m still growing. I look at people like Anthony Harris because he’s someone who’s been committed to making his community better. He’s been consistent. He’s not just trying to go viral.” Dee-1 said he hopes to use his own platform the same way. “I want to use my gifts and talents to serve God, make my community better, and make this world a better place.” After returning for his second Indiana Black Expo, he says he hopes it won’t be his last. “Indianapolis keeps showing me a lot of love.” Outside of the official events, Dee-1 spent time exploring downtown Indianapolis and meeting people throughout the city. Whether he was walking the streets or grabbing food at local restaurants like Kilroy’s and The District, he says one message kept coming up. “Everybody kept telling me, ‘Your message is powerful. Keep leading us. Keep shifting the culture.'” He laughed while recalling his favorite Indianapolis memory from the trip. “I saw somebody pull a steak out the back of a pickup truck and start cooking. I said, ‘Man… this is Indianapolis.'” One of the most meaningful moments in Dee-1’s journey came when actor Anthony Anderson reached out to him after seeing his work. “When people with huge platforms tell me, ‘Brother, you’re needed in this culture. Thank you for speaking up,’ it lets me know I’m on the right track.” For Dee-1, that support reinforces his purpose. “The only opposition I get is from people whose demons get irritated by my spirit.” Dee-1 says his goal has never been to chase popularity. Instead, he wants to challenge people to become the best version of themselves. “When people glorify negativity publicly, our babies are watching. That’s our next generation. We can’t just ignore that.” It’s a message he’s carried throughout his career and one he plans to continue sharing wherever he goes. During Indiana Black Expo weekend, Dee-1 not only performed on the Entertainment Stage but also spent time speaking with young people and community members. “I’m a man of God, a leader, and I’m going to use every gift God gave me to make a difference.” If his visit to Indianapolis was any indication, that mission is continuing to resonate with people across the country. Watch CVBER’s full interview with D1 below and let us know what part of the conversation stood out to you most.