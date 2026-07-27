Source: Dee 1 \/ Dee 1 Dee-1 Talks Faith, Hip Hop, and Why He Refuses to Compromise the Culture at Indiana Black Expo Every July, one artist who seems to make Indianapolis a must stop is Dee-1. The New Orleans rapper and activist returned to the 2026 Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration and stopped by the Hot 100.9 booth inside Hall I of the Indiana Convention Center, powered by Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health. While catching up with BSwift, Dee-1 reflected on his love for Indianapolis, his recent performance, and why he’s continuing to challenge the direction of today’s hip hop. RELATED: Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration RELATED: Indiana Black Expo 2026 Recap: Photos, Videos and Highlights From Summer Celebration Indianapolis Feels Like Home Dee-1 said one of the reasons he keeps coming back is because of the energy the city gives him every year. “I love Indianapolis. I get happy when I come here because y’all just got some good energy. Y’all show me a lot of love and I’d be lying if I acted like that didn’t feel good.” He also talked about performing during Indiana Black Expo weekend, saying the crowd brought incredible energy. “The whole stadium was packed. Shout out to Kym, October London, King George, Midnight Star, Amp Harris and everybody who made it happen. It was beautiful.” Why Dee-1 Is Speaking Up While Dee-1has built a reputation as a talented lyricist, he has also become known for challenging some of the messages being promoted throughout hip hop. He explained that success means very little if artists lose sight of something bigger. “We all want to be successful, but we can’t become so addicted to success that we forget we’ve got to impress God along the way.” According to Dee-1, music has always had the power to influence people, whether for good or for bad. “If music has the ability to heal, it also has the ability to hurt people.” He believes too many people dismiss harmful lyrics by saying they’re “just entertainment.” “We are miseducating our kids by making it popular to create music that glorifies violence, drugs and destruction.” Taking a different approach hasn’t always been easy. Dee-1 admitted he’s been called everything from a clout chaser to controversial, but says there’s one thing nobody has ever been able to accuse him of. “They call me a lot of things, but they ain’t never called me a liar.” That mindset has become one of the reasons many fans continue to support his message, even when it goes against what’s currently popular. Watch the Full Interview Dee-1 shares even more about his journey, his career, and the responsibility artists have to leave a positive impact on the next generation. Watch the full conversation below. Have you been following Dee-1‘s movement? Do you agree that artists have a responsibility to influence the culture in a positive way? Let us know in the comments.