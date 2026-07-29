Source: bymuratdeniz \/ Getty Before you take your next bite or reup on certian medications, it’s worth checking whether any products in your home have been recalled. TRENDING: Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients Throughout July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced several recalls involving food products and medications due to concerns ranging from potential contamination and undeclared allergens to manufacturing defects and labeling issues. To help you stay informed, we’ve rounded up the food and drug recalls issued during the month of July using information published on the FDA’s official website. TRENDING: FDA Backtracks: Lettuce, Taco Bell Off the Hook? Sliced Korean Halibut and Flounder Sashimi products Recalled July 1st Reason for recall: Undeclared allergen – wheat, soy, sesame Brand(s): Eunha Fisheries Co., Ltd Animal & Veterinary, Pet Food, Food & Beverages, Pet Food Recalled July 2nd Reason for recall:Potential foreign plastic contamination Brand: Pedigree Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap Recalled July 2nd Reason for recall:Product contains undeclared fish (tuna) Brand: Fusia Organic IQF Frozen Blueberries 10 oz Recalled July 6th Reason for recall:Possible E. Coli Contamination Brand: GreenWise Pounded Yam Recalled July 7th Reason for recall: May contain undeclared milk in the form of sodium caseinate Brand: Ola-Ola Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling and Black & White Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling Recalled July 15th Reason for recall: May Contain Undeclared Peanuts Brand: Khong Guan Corporation Iceberg lettuce Recalled July 18th Reason for recall: Possible Cyclospora Contamination Brand(s): CV, JB, Mark and more Moringa Leaf Powder Capsules Recalled July 19th Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella Contamination Brand: Zen Principle Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg Recalled July 20th Reason for recall: Potential cross contamination with Ranitidine Brand: Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree Pouches, 4 oz. Recalled July 21st Reason for recall: Potential presence of soft plastic in the finished product. Brand: Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics White shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs Recalled July 22nd Reason for recall: Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis Brand(s): Multiple brand names Spicy Breakfast Burritos Recalled July 22nd Reason for recall:Undeclared soy allergen due to inadvertent inclusion of sausage in products labeled as vegetarian Brand(s): Sprig & Sprout; Fresh and Ready Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling Recalled July 28th Reason for recall:Undeclared wheat, soy, milk, and egg allergens due to foreign language packaging that did not contain English ingredients, nutrition facts, or allergen declarations. Brand: Eridanous