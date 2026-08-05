Source: Ladies, i’m sure football season is a rough time for all of you, every Sunday your man is glued to the TV, all day, and distracted during the week when games are on. But don’t worry, you don’t have to feel left out. We have something for you to enjoy too! TRENDING: Top 10 Most Iconic Black Sports Moments in History TRENDING: Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size We’re excited to show you these handsome NFL players from every team.. Whether you’re watching the game with your husband, boyfriend, or just enjoying it for yourself, these handsome athletes give you a whole new reason to look forward to football season. TRENDING: The Biggest NFL Free Agency Moves That Could Shift The Balance Of Power While your husband cheers for his team, you can enjoy the real MVPs, It’s your turn to have a little fun while the game is on! See the Hottest players taking the field in 2026! Christian Benford • Buffalo Bills • #47 • Cornerback Julian Love • Seattle Seahawks • #20 • Safety Nahshon Wright • New York Jets • #26 • Cornerback Malachi Moore • New York Jets • #27 • Safety CeeDee Lamb • Dallas Cowboys • #88 • Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell • New York Jets • #15 • Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. • New York Giants • #3 • Wide Receiver Jalen Hurts • Philadelphia Eagles • #1 • Quarterback P.J. Locke • Dallas Cowboys • #1 • Safety Curtis Robinson • Dallas Cowboys • #42 • Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux • New York Giants • #5 • Linebacker Makai Lemon • Philadelphia Eagles • #9 • Wide Receiver Kaleb Johnson • Pittsburgh Steelers • #20 • Running Back Ja’Marr Chase • Cincinnati Bengals • #1 • Wide Receiver Mike Sainristil • Washington Commanders • #0 • Cornerback Nate Wiggins • Baltimore Ravens • #2 • Cornerback Tee Higgins • Cincinnati Bengals • #5 • Wide Receiver Saquon Barkley • Philadelphia Eagles • #26 • Running Back Shemar Stewart • Cincinnati Bengals • #94 • Defensive End Shedeur Sanders • Cleveland Browns • #2 • Quarterback Jared Verse • Cleveland Browns • #8 • Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. • Houston Texans • #51 • Defensive End Jonathan Owens • Indianapolis Colts • #38 • Safety George Gumbs Jr. • Indianapolis Colts • #52 • Linebacker Bradley Chubb • Buffalo Bills • #9 • Linebacker Keon Coleman • Buffalo Bills • #0 • Wide Receiver Nico Collins • Houston Texans • #12 • Wide Receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders • Carolina Panthers • #0 • Tight End Braelon Allen • New York Jets • #0 • Running Back DeShon Elliott • Pittsburgh Steelers • #25 • Safety Cam Lewis • Chicago Bears • #21 • Cornerback Calen Bullock • Houston Texans • #2 • Safety Levi Wentz • Pittsburgh Steelers • #28 • Wide Receiver Nick Scott • Carolina Panthers • #21 • Safety Isaiah Rodgers • Minnesota Vikings • #2 • Cornerback Damar Hamlin • Buffalo Bills • #3 • Safety Khalil Shakir • Buffalo Bills • #10 • Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp • Seattle Seahawks • #10 • Wide Receiver Brian Robinson Jr. • Atlanta Falcons • #15 • Running Back Ray Davis • Buffalo Bills • #7 • Running Back Kool-Aid McKinstry • New Orleans Saints • #1 • CornerBack Parker Washington • Jacksonville Jaguars • #11 • Wide Receiver Micah Robinson • Tennessee Titans • #21 • Cornerback Brenton Strange • Jacksonville Jaguars • #85 • Tight End LeQuint Allen Jr. • Jacksonville Jaguars • #5 • Running Back David Martin-Robinson • Tennessee Titans • #88 • Tight End James Pearce Jr. • Atlanta Falcons • #27 • Linebacker Tre’von Moehrig • Carolina Panthers • #7 • Safety TJ Hall • New Orleans Saints • #34 • Cornerback Michael Wilson • Arizona Cardinals • #14 • Wide Receiver Kamren Kinchens • Los Angeles Rams • #5 • Safety