15 States We Can’t Believe Still Don’t Have a WNBA Team

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty 15 States We Still Can’t Believe Don’t Have a WNBA Team The WNBA continues to make history. With the league officially announcing the Cleveland Sirens as its newest expansion franchise, excitement is growing about where the WNBA could head next. While more teams are on the way, there are still several states with passionate basketball fans, major arenas, and strong sports cultures that have yet to land a franchise. Here are 15 states we still can’t believe don’t have a WNBA team.

1. Florida

With nearly 24 million residents, multiple NBA arenas, and one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports markets, Florida remains one of the biggest states without a WNBA team.

2. New Jersey

Despite its rich basketball history and proximity to New York City, New Jersey has never had its own WNBA franchise.

3. North Carolina

Home to powerhouse college basketball programs like North Carolina, Duke, and NC State, the Tar Heel State is one of the strongest basketball markets without a WNBA team.

4. South Carolina

Women’s basketball has exploded in popularity thanks to the success of Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, making the state a logical future destination.

5. Tennessee

The legacy of Pat Summitt and the Lady Vols helped shape women’s basketball, yet Tennessee still doesn’t have a WNBA franchise.

6. Missouri

Both Kansas City and St. Louis have been mentioned by fans as potential expansion markets thanks to their passionate sports communities.

7. Virginia

With large metropolitan areas including Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, the population is certainly there to support a team.

8. Wisconsin

Milwaukee is one of the largest professional sports markets in the Midwest without a WNBA franchise.

9. Louisiana

New Orleans already supports NBA basketball and could be an intriguing market for women’s professional basketball.

10. Alabama

The state’s support for college athletics continues to grow, and women’s sports have seen increasing interest.

11. Kentucky

Basketball is part of Kentucky’s identity, making it one of the more surprising omissions from the WNBA map.

12. Oklahoma

Oklahoma City has proven it can support professional basketball and remains a city fans often mention for future expansion.

13. Hawaii

Travel logistics make it unlikely, but Honolulu would instantly become one of the league’s most unique destinations.

14. New Mexico

Albuquerque has successfully supported professional sports and could become an intriguing long-term expansion option in the Southwest.

15. Arkansas

Women’s basketball continues to grow throughout the state, and Arkansas has produced plenty of basketball talent over the years.