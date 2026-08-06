States We Can't Believe Still Don't Have a WNBA Team
15 States We Can’t Believe Still Don’t Have a WNBA Team
- Florida, New Jersey, and North Carolina are major states without a WNBA franchise.
- Tennessee, Missouri, and Virginia have large populations to support a WNBA team.
- Oklahoma City and Albuquerque are potential expansion markets for the growing league.
15 States We Still Can’t Believe Don’t Have a WNBA Team
The WNBA continues to make history.
With the league officially announcing the Cleveland Sirens as its newest expansion franchise, excitement is growing about where the WNBA could head next.
While more teams are on the way, there are still several states with passionate basketball fans, major arenas, and strong sports cultures that have yet to land a franchise.
Here are 15 states we still can’t believe don’t have a WNBA team.
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1. Florida
With nearly 24 million residents, multiple NBA arenas, and one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports markets, Florida remains one of the biggest states without a WNBA team.
2. New Jersey
Despite its rich basketball history and proximity to New York City, New Jersey has never had its own WNBA franchise.
3. North Carolina
Home to powerhouse college basketball programs like North Carolina, Duke, and NC State, the Tar Heel State is one of the strongest basketball markets without a WNBA team.
4. South Carolina
Women’s basketball has exploded in popularity thanks to the success of Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, making the state a logical future destination.
5. Tennessee
The legacy of Pat Summitt and the Lady Vols helped shape women’s basketball, yet Tennessee still doesn’t have a WNBA franchise.
6. Missouri
Both Kansas City and St. Louis have been mentioned by fans as potential expansion markets thanks to their passionate sports communities.
7. Virginia
With large metropolitan areas including Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, the population is certainly there to support a team.
8. Wisconsin
Milwaukee is one of the largest professional sports markets in the Midwest without a WNBA franchise.
9. Louisiana
New Orleans already supports NBA basketball and could be an intriguing market for women’s professional basketball.
10. Alabama
The state’s support for college athletics continues to grow, and women’s sports have seen increasing interest.
11. Kentucky
Basketball is part of Kentucky’s identity, making it one of the more surprising omissions from the WNBA map.
12. Oklahoma
Oklahoma City has proven it can support professional basketball and remains a city fans often mention for future expansion.
13. Hawaii
Travel logistics make it unlikely, but Honolulu would instantly become one of the league’s most unique destinations.
14. New Mexico
Albuquerque has successfully supported professional sports and could become an intriguing long-term expansion option in the Southwest.
15. Arkansas
Women’s basketball continues to grow throughout the state, and Arkansas has produced plenty of basketball talent over the years.
As the WNBA continues to expand, don’t be surprised if one of these states is next in line for a franchise. With the league reaching new fans and setting attendance records, the demand for women’s professional basketball has never been higher.
Which state do you think deserves the next WNBA team? Let us know in the comments.